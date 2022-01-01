These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

In the long run, we get no more than we have been willing to risk giving. — Sheldon Kopp

Adversity makes a man wise, not rich. — Romanian Proverb

Sorrowing hearts are always unsettled.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to begin with a wonderfully unexpected surprise. This is most likely to be of a romantic nature, but may also relate to your very close family. Towards the end of the summer you will need to make sure that you have plenty of free time, as somebody close to you is going to suggest some kind of major trip that will be an adventure you won’t want to miss. The end of the year will be a time for relaxing with relatives, and you will find that you make contact with someone who has been absent from your life for some time. This will all lead up to a celebration that you will remember for many months in the future.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a distinct slump on the romance side of life, which should be offset by a probable lift on the work-front. That said; it’s best not to ignore the emotional issue, especially if it’s one that can be tweaked more to your liking. Discuss the changes that you want to make in your life with a close, but neutrally minded friend! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 24, 32, 40, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A Jupiter/Mercury combination is likely to have a slightly uplifting feel in an otherwise stodgy day. Incoming information is indicated, but you may need to respond to it with some caution. It’s a day where good news may well have a hidden risk factor. Proceed with caution! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 19, 26, 33, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Yesterday’s fun and careless vibe is likely to be replaced with a sterner one. There is an inclination to block someone else’s good ideas. You’ll certainly feel in control, but don’t let a sense of control dominate you. Whatever needs fixing or tweaking should be done without treading on toes! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 12, 20, 37, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You may need to strike the right balance between pushing yourself hard and taking things at a sensible pace. Aspects to the sun may encourage a tendency to switch from one mode to the other, which mean that you may try and take on more than you can actually do. Think twice before committing yourself! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 23, 28, 38

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You’re not likely to be in the mood for a plodding day, but in truth, it’ll be the ideal setting for you, if you are to address a specific, lingering matter. Not that there’s no excitement at all: far from it – whether you’re single or attached you’re bound to be on the receiving end of some flattering attention too! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 20, 32, 35, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The chilly front could really work for you, especially if there is an emotional or romantic problem preying on your mind. The reliable lunar aspects will bring a touch of objectivity and will enable communication, but in a constructive way. Don’t assume that you’re the one who’s in the right, though! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 28, 33, 37, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 If there’s a trace of the Monday morning blues, then don’t worry, because uplifting influences will move in later on in the week. Use today’s stodgy aspects to finish off those tasks and chores still lingering. Don’t allow the slightly reckless Mercury aspect to distract you from what needs doing! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 21, 30, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You could find that your mind is positively flowing with new possibilities. Revitalized influences in the latter half of the week should firm up those ideas into something very workable, but in the meantime it will be helpful to get some useful advice from those who are on your page! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 28, 37, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 An iffy Jupiter influence will move in, but thanks to the drift of disciplined influences you may not notice the call to branch out or take risks. That said; your best strategy is to stick to your usual routine or schedule and to avoid certain decisions, especially those relating to the work-front, just for now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 21, 30, 36, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Miscommunications are not likely to be major ones, but they are likely to be annoying and potentially embarrassing. For instance, if someone isn’t pulling their weight, then pause before you say anything, because there may be a very good reason for the go-slow. Check your facts first! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 16, 24, 37, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a slight chill in the planetary combination, which suggests that communications could go awry in your personal relationships if you try to address too much. An old saying is your best guide today: if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. Use the glowing aspects to focus on work! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 14, 23, 30, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If anything is lacking, it’s the ability to step into other people’s shoes for a moment. You may find yourself being slightly critical or comparing your situation with other people’s circumstances. You could even end up inadvertently putting a little pressure on someone. Think before you speak! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 28, 33, 46

Famous people born on your birthday include: Don Novello, J. D. Salinger, J. Edgar Hoover, Olivia Williams, Verne Troyer, Embeth Davidtz, Dedee Pfeiffer, Marcia Cross, Dedee Pfieffer, Olivia Ruiz

Kourtney Kardashian has been portraying a much more conservative personal style lately. The planets suggest that this may relate to a new project she is hoping to get off the ground soon!

