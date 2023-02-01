Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 1 February 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

After the verb ‘to love’, the verb ‘to help’ is the most beautiful verb in the world. — Bertha von Suttner

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A guest sees more in an hour than the host in a year. — Polish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Those who do not read are no better off than those who cannot.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Planetary changes may well usher in an air of expectancy. There’s a distinct emphasis on your social zone and on past matters. A message or note from someone could add a little intrigue or spice, but it may not be clarified until much, much later in the day. It may well turn into a waiting-game! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 28, 31, 34, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 An imminent shift in the general vibe may well activate old feelings or trigger new ones. Whether you get the proverbial green-light or not to one specific development may well depend on other people. That said; if it doesn’t work out brilliantly today, there’s a strong indication of a second chance next week! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 30, 38, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s possible that you’ll feel as though you can’t quite get to the bottom of something, but imminent planetary changes suggest that deep down you’ll develop a strong sense of what’s going on. Be subtle, trust your intuition, but try not to overreact to what you figure out! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 21, 31, 42, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A recent or past matter is likely to dominate the day, but don’t allow it to eclipse current opportunities on the work front. Incoming news may well be subtle and will need a closer look in order to extract all the potential benefits. In addition, your relationships in general are very well aspected! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 36, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s likely to be a thoughtful day. Maybe a chance-comment will get start the ball rolling. Another person’s perception may well cast a whole new light on a matter that has been bubbling away in the back of your mind. You may have to wait a couple of days to get the full picture, though! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 28, 31, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The rather light-hearted vibe suggests that while the pressure will ease on a couple of fronts, you could make life a little tricky for yourself. You may be less discreet than you normally would be and you could end up ruffling someone’s feathers with careless chatter. Think before you speak! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 36, 40

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Imminent planetary shifts will be kicking out the right sort of resilient vibe from the start of the day. Yesterday’s creative surge will still be present and this should help you to deal with the unexpected with a dash of airy flair. A quirky development on the romance front may need a little more time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 25, 31, 38

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Imminent planetary changes have the capacity to bring both a surge of confidence and plenty of warmth. You won’t need to assert yourself too much. In addition, look to incoming information to provide a further boost. This is likely to be reflective or advisory in nature! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 34, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A quiet or brief exchange may not seem like a great development, but it will allow you to retrace your steps over certain matters. That said; this is a day where your judgment may be a little off, it’ll be a poor day for making promises, no matter how good your intentions are! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 24, 30, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 This will be a strong day for making a major impression on the work-front and indeed for getting colleagues and boss-figures to recognize your recent accomplishments. Be prepared to be proactive at the right time; a show of interest on your part will make all the difference to any dialogue! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 21, 30, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s possibly a call for some kind of commitment on the practical /material front. However, given the imminent planetary shifts, it may be too easy to miss the useful little signs and hints. It’s not a day to be zany or impulsive. What you will really need is focus! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 27, 32, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Looming planetary shifts may well increase a sense of pressure slightly. You may believe that you need a massive overhaul in general. That said; there is a slightly pessimistic vibe directing this. You shouldn’t allow one temporary backward step to negatively affect your long-term plans! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 12, 21, 30, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Lisa Marie Presley, Jessica Savitch, Princess Stephanie, Terry Jones, Pauly Shore, Brandon Lee, Lola Forsberg, Princess Stephanie of Monaco, Lee Thompson Young

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.