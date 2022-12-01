Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 1 December 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Be a life long or short, its completeness depends on what it was lived for. — David Starr Jordan

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

To a friend’s house the road is never long. — Danish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

When you are poor, neighbors close by will not come; once you become rich, you’ll be surprised by visits from relatives afar.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Today has the potential to be a gently relaxing day, as long as you don’t take on more than you can handle! Know your limits; trying to spread yourself too thin means you’ll end up back where you started. Romance should be sizzling, but don’t believe everything you hear! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 28, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Cash matters are looking pretty good, Taurus, and if there’s a chance of boosting your income then take it, because the planets indicate that success is yours. A very minor communication problem could surface early in the day, but it will be easy to deal with, if you don’t overreact! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 25, 29, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The gentle planetary line-up suggests that you’ll be able to throw yourself into any competitive activity without feeling any pressure. However, when it comes to romance a blasé attitude could cause some hassle, and your run of good luck won’t bail you out on this one! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 20, 38, 41, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to a fair balance between the influences you will be radiating charm, and a surge of focused energy will turn this into a good day for friends, romance and work. Be careful if a friend comes to you for some advice because at the moment your words are likely to have quite an impact! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 29, 32, 46, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A placid and genial vibe will work in your favor, placing some much needed emphasis on friendships and relationships. It will be a day for mingling and meeting. Go with the flow and be open to suggestions on how the day should shape up. It is best to ignore a selfish person! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 31, 43, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You’re likely to be torn between spending the day taking it a little easy and doing something far more productive and constructive. However; if close relationships have been neglected recently, then you might be wise to invest some that divided energy into putting things right again! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 26, 31, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Lunar influences should keep the lines of communication open. Short trips, discussions, and the opportunity to tackle a matter close to your heart will pave the way for a harmonious day. Phone calls, emails, and letters are particularly well aspected. Good news could be on the way! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 11, 22, 29, 38

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Romance, tender dates and compliments should be the order of the day. If you’re single you’re likely to get an ego boost from an unexpected source. If you’re planning a date then you can look forward to some cozy moments, while attached Scorpios will find their partners to be in a very spontaneous mood! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 27, 33, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Thoughtful influences could guide you to a rethink, especially if you’ve been overly focused on material matters. It’s not likely to be a sudden realization; it’s more likely to develop quite gently. Someone within your immediate circle may well inspire new thoughts and opinions! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 29, 35, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The accent is likely to zone in on friendships and social occasions, but don’t fret too much if a previously planned event falls through at the last minute; just adjust those plans according to the circumstances. Don’t let a friend’s less than enthusiastic attitude grate on you! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 28, 32, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Today may not be one of the liveliest days of this week, but it should still live up to your expectations. One intense, but positive aspect puts the ball well and truly in your court, and since money is looking reasonably stable you can perhaps afford to push the boat out a little! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 23, 30, 35, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The slight sense of pressure from yesterday should fade, which suggests that your ability to rise to the occasion should be restored. On top of this you could have some good luck coming your way, although romantic matters will still require a little sensitivity on your part! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 12, 25, 36, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Woody Allen, Richard Pryor, Bette Midler, Lee Trevino, Charlene Tilton, Lou Rawls, Brad Delson, John Densmore, Carol Alt

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.