Be a life long or short, its completeness depends on what it was lived for. — David Starr Jordan

You must climb the mountain if you would see the plain. — Chinese Proverb

When you are poor, neighbors close by will not come; once you become rich, you’ll be surprised by visits from relatives afar.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are looking mainly positive as new beginnings feature highly. It’s likely that the fresh starts are related to romance and family relationships. It’s possible that an ex comes back into your life or you meet someone new who is just what you’re looking for! There is a note of caution, however. You will find that you need to resist the temptation to be selfish and make sure that you incline towards being considerate when needed in order to minimize stress; communication will be the key; don’t keep things bottled up! While the months of April and September will be dominated by work or school the months of July and November will see some fantastic changes either to your social life or your love life!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Although it’s a day that has the potential to bring a little light relief, fun, and a little bit of romance too, you may need to moderate yourself for over-the-top responses, particularly when it comes to casual and informal developments. There is a slight tendency to discount the consequence of not amending a small blunder! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 21, 34, 47, 49

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Try not to read too much into too little when it comes to romance. New encounters could come across as something that will develop, but a subtly unreliable undercurrent may well impair judgment. Attached Taureans should try and listen to what’s being said, whereas singles should plan to keep the mood light! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 15, 27, 32, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Fresh planetary accents are likely to imbue you with far more magnetism than you realize. Take care with what you say: a warm moment could lead to something more. In addition; there is a tendency to search for greener grasses. It may be wise to figure out the root cause of this! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 13, 22, 36, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A fretful undercurrent is likely to increase a growing sense of pressure. Attached Cancerians are more likely to strike the wrong note, while singles could find that dates and are not brilliantly well aspected. However, a hard-to-please kind of scenario should ease up after the weekend! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 27, 34, 38, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A very minor development in romance could be subject to a moment of poor timing. Given the rather exuberant vibe, it’s possible that you won’t be able to resolve what could be a fairly trivial matter and/or misunderstanding. It may be a good idea to revisit this after a few days! Today’s Numbers: 7, 9, 12, 16, 23, 39

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The guidance offered today is likely to be split between work/career and romance. Either way, a laid-back attitude or an overly overconfident approach will be ill-advised. Neither approach will facilitate the improvements you may seek. It’s the middle ground that you need! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 13, 24, 35, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a reasonably good day, with financial decisions or commitments strongly-aspected. That said; indirect influences could encourage you to take on a little too much too soon. Look to the short-term future. If you do have to sign on any dotted line then double check what it is you’re signing! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 21, 22, 38, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Your patience levels are likely to drain away quite quickly, and it may be a case of your overly high expectations clashing with others’ low expectations. Careful consideration will be preferable to immediate, instinctive responses. There is almost definitely a middle-of-the-road solution! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 29, 33, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 An array of solar influences indicates a hectic kind of up/down day. The stodgier aspects will be on an equal footing with the dynamic ones, which suggests that you may need to assess each challenge or event on an individual basis. Be cautious where caution is required! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 13, 20, 34, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a brief phase of good fortune, but don’t rely on it holding out all day. The morning influences are definitely stronger and brighter than the evening ones, therefore a balanced approach is your best option from start to finish. Trying to push your luck earlier is likely to lead to a niggling worry later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 17, 21, 36, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a mixed day: romance may smoulder, although communications may be unreliable, luck may be on your side and yet cash matters might take a hit. If you want stunning or fabulous results in any area of your life then pick your goals with care. Certain things can’t be magically reversed! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 22, 26, 34, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Although there should be a noticeable boost of confidence, it may be misplaced and the end result is that you could to ride rough-shod over others when it comes to a specific project or aim. Being flexible means that you’re less likely to ruffle someone’s feathers. Romantic matters are less likely to suffer a setback too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 32, 36, 46

Famous people born on your birthday include: Woody Allen, Richard Pryor, Bette Midler, Lee Trevino, Charlene Tilton, Lou Rawls, Brad Delson, John Densmore, Carol Alt

Gal Gadot impressed everyone with her interpretation of Wonder Woman and the positive influence from Jupiter tells us that she will have some exciting new offers for exciting roles in the next few months!

