TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Not every end is a goal. The end of a melody is not its goal; however, if the melody has not reached its end, it would also not have reached its goal. A parable. — Nietzsche

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Strew no roses before swine. — Dutch Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A bridge is not built from one piece of wood.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A Jupiter/moon aspect brings a gently lucky vibe. However, it’s possible that you’ll tend to focus on the down-sides to the day: a small disagreement will have the potential to escalate if you let it. At some point, though, you should get a chance to rethink a development or encounter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 28, 33, 37, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You may not sense the beneficial effects of the generally flexible vibe. You may even be feeling a little undervalued and/or taken for granted by others. However, receding influences suggest that there may well be an unusual or unexpected opening when it comes to your career. The more you act, the more in control you’ll be! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 13, 20, 38, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It is the sort of zany day that a typical air-sign will appreciate. You may not notice the subtly smoldering vibes to begin with, but they will be present. That said; you may need to tone down a tendency to be slightly overconfident for the channels of communication to open up! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 28, 32, 35, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There may be a slight slump or a hiccup that could disrupt your routine. However, if you can react with flexibility, then you should recognize a couple of silver linings. An optimistic approach shouldn’t be too hard to generate, but do watch out for being a little demanding with others! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 26, 34, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Refreshing influences should start to reverse your mood. A significant and possibly revealing conversation could be what gets you back on track; look to the evening for possible good news too. All that said; tomorrow may dull today’s vibrant vibe, so don’t waste it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 39, 41, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Receding influences bring a lighter-hearted vibe and a dazzling Jupiter/moon combination should provide the right sort of boost at the right sort of speed. You may be tempted to rush to make up for lost time, but a steady pace will serve you better. Try not to focus too much on immediately visible results! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 21, 30, 32, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Romantic matters may well be bubbling away in the background. An exchange or comment could be enough to get you thinking. Incoming information may not be clear enough to act on, but a few hints here and there may be enough to engineer a double- take! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 25, 29, 34, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Supportive lunar influences will provide plenty of energy. Minor glitches on the romantic front can be easily corrected with a little tact. What may be slightly more challenging is an issue related to the material/financial front: it’s possible that the timing isn’t quite right yet! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 23, 35, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s the kind of day where previously unseen cracks, glitches and problems will become visible: something that you’ve been working on tirelessly may start to unravel. Don’t take this to heart; regard it as a useful development that will help you to make longer-lasting improvements! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 29, 32, 47, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The day is likely to bring a couple of opportunities or openings. However, there’s a chance that, instead of seizing the day and making the most of it, you’ll be more inclined to take advantage of the quieter moments. A reluctance to push yourself at the right time could result in a wasted opportunity! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 13, 27, 35, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The pressure should ease for the time being as tricky influences will be replaced with luckier ones. While you can afford to relax a little, don’t get too comfortable, because it’s a day where you could actually forge ahead. Having a dash of charm will almost certainly help to secure a result! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 28, 34, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Fresher and lighter influences indicate a rather good day: a welcome interruption in the humdrum or work routine is possible. On top of that, a bit of good news on the romance front should be on the way. A potentially strained situation can be easily smoothed over too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 16, 23, 39, 41, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Ashley Angel, Dom DeLuise, Yves Saint Laurent, Tempestt Bledsoe, Jerry Garcia, Tom Leykis

