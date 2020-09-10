These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

It is only through the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye. — Antoine de Saint-Exupery

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you would be pope, you must think of nothing else. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A bridge never crossed is like a life never lived.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a positive note, as long as you’re prepared to compromise a little, especially in matters relating to friendships. If your love life starts to look a little stale then take a step back and reassess the way you structure your time; don’t invest all your energies into work or school, unless you have to, and by regaining a little balance you’ll find that the stresses just melt away!. You might find that you need to control your more demanding behavior, especially around the start of fall, and particularly in matters of the heart. If you’re feeling bored, especially after the New Year, then plan some adventurous weekends to satisfy all that fiery energy in you. Make sure you find some time to recharge your batteries in preparation for an abundance of opportunities and fresh challenges in the spring!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’ll be a huge surge of energy bolstering you. You will be able to deal very confidently with certain problems or obstacles and it won’t be too difficult to make a great impression. However, it’ll be important to bear in mind that this burst won’t sustain you for too long! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 11, 23, 34, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Dazzling influences may well erode common sense slightly. It’ll be no bad thing to be a little skeptical of something that sounds too good to be true. If you feel even slightly doubtful about a decision or suggestion, then chances are you’re being swayed by some smooth-talk. Don’t be pressured into giving in! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 26, 35, 41, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The words that seem to encapsulate your approach are: determined, motivated and rather unstoppable. This get-up-and-go could be very beneficial to others too, as long as you realize two things. One; don’t rely on it lasting and two, don’t drive yourself or others too hard! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 36, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to dazzling but slightly inconsiderate influences, you’re one of the signs more likely to give in to the selfish vibes. While the other signs could get away with it, you may not. In fact, you may find that friends, relatives and/or colleagues will lose patience. It’s certainly a day to be considerate! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 25, 27, 33, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The general vibe will be very sunny and bubbly. That said; it’s a day where you could be easily sidetracked; a little unfocused, and not think things through fully. It may be that impulsive responses win will over more thoughtful ones. There’s a trace of thoughtlessness to watch out for too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 26, 34, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It is possible that an admission will take you by surprise. Airy lunar influences may well shift your perspective in a beneficial way, although you may not have the requisite drive or energy to take full advantage of this shift. Wait for a few more days for another push in the right direction! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 25, 32, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The Venus/moon mix may have you ‘stuck’ on a specific or ongoing matter. It’s possible that you not be comfortable with adopting the requisite approach: that is, taking the more dynamic, pushier approach. Unfortunately, it’s a day where gentler tactics are less likely to work! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 33, 37, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Airy influences will be slightly deceptive. It may appear to be one of those days where everyone else seems fulfilled and happy. Take a closer look: once the slightly selfish vibes retreat you’ll see an awful lot of disgruntled folks around. Stick to your common- sense responses! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 15, 23, 35, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Cash, communications and travel all look prone to minor glitches, thanks to an unreliable vibe, and unfortunately it’s likely to be one of those days where it’s one small thing after another. Being patient about it will keep the stress levels down. On a side-note: try not to rely on others too much! Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 26, 34, 38, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Communications are not brilliantly aspected, and there are a few selfish influences about. Down-to-earth words of wisdom may well irritate you, but that may be because you’ll recognize the element of truth. It’s definitely a day to consider people’s reactions and consequences in general! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 25, 33, 35, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You may be prone to the slightly selfish vibes of the planets. Others will expect your full commitment especially where relationships are concerned. Maybe you can just about get away with poor (as in inconsiderate) decisions, but they are likely to be reflected back at you next week! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 28, 31, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Watch what you say. The wrong thing could just slip out for no apparent reason, causing slight discord. A possible misunderstanding in romance is likely. There’s little point in dwelling on root-causes. It’s just one of those slightly clumsy days, bringing little glitches that you can’t avoid! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 32, 38, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: John Lennon, Sean Lennon, Jackson Browne, Scott Bakula, Robert Wuhl, Sharon Osbourne, Steve Burns, Zachery Ty Bryan

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Claire Danes has done very well on Showtime, but she is ambitious for more exposure and a greater challenge. Unfortunately, the planets suggest that if anything her career is heading for a slight slump!