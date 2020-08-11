These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The soul would have no rainbow had the eyes no tears. — John Vance Cheney

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

People count up the faults of those who keep them waiting. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Great events may come from humble circumstances.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a dip in your cash levels, leading to December being the month where work-based demands will seem to eat up all your spare time. Balance is partially restored after the New Year, although romance may provide a few minor challenges, but don’t worry, because your relationships will start to improve after April. The summer brings a surge of popularity and a welcome boost to your social life: it’s possible that you’ll meet someone who is a little zany and outrageous. They will be like a breath of fresh air, although they may take some getting used to. This meeting will either develop into a very close and long-lasting friendship, or for single Scorpios, this could become something even more special by fall!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where your attention may be redirected to those issues that you have maybe ignored for some time. There’s definitely the temptation to dismiss them again; you might feel that the time is not quite right, but you should draw on all your reserves of self- discipline to overcome this reluctance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 24, 32, 41, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Beware of putting your foot in it; an insensitive remark or a blunt reply will not win over anyone, so think before you speak, otherwise you might find that it will begin to impact negatively later in the week. If you need to put things right, then you may need to phrase your apologies with tact! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 23, 27, 35, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You really need to watch the spending, because imminent planetary shifts are likely to muddle and confuse money matters. It may be in your best interests to keep a written (and up to date) record of all your transactions. On a positive note, a solution to a romantic matter is just around the corner! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 22, 26, 30, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You could find that you’re torn between two choices: One option will address the very basics; the other will be a more painstaking solution. Which choice you go for may well depend on how much time you’re prepared to give and how much energy you’re prepared to expend! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 15, 24, 33, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The need for independence and freedom may well develop, but you may need to ensure that this doesn’t have a negative effect in the workplace. An ability to recognize the advantages in making contact with others may well pay off more than you realize. Networking needn’t be a chore! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 22, 28, 31, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Energetic influences will intensify and then fall off, making this a day where you will be only too happy to take the initiative, but you may be less inclined to see certain obligations and processes through to the completion stage. It’s certainly a day to think twice before saying yes! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 16, 23, 33, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The current influences are likely to bring enough warmth to reverse a chilly mood and enough oomph to encourage a little spontaneity. It’s all about communication. This will be a good day for putting pen to paper and getting back in touch with those who live some distance away! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 25, 33, 36, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Bubbly planetary influences place the emphasis on social occasions, but you may not be able to make the most of this, since there’s an element of feeling time-pressured too. It’s not a day to try and cram absolutely everything in. Tend to your responsibilities and obligations first! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 24, 29, 41, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You’re likely to sidestep the effects of the planetary flurry, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be totally immune to minor glitches. Communications will be a trace unreliable: short trips may be prone to delays and hold ups and it’s a day where a moment of forgetfulness could eat into your time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 18, 26, 30, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Fiery influences will bring a very slightly frivolous vibe. That said; it will be best all round if you can keep work and leisure separate. You can always introduce the fun aspect in the hours outside of work, but while you’re in the workplace you will need to be seen to be a reliable force! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 14, 23, 34, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The moon will be kicking out a rather contradictory vibe. There’s clarity and there’s a little confusion too. Tread carefully, because it’s possible that communications won’t be at their strongest. You might be wise to postpone any discussions based on emotional issues for a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 22, 35, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If you want to avoid some unexpected tensions then it may be a good idea to check and recheck your plans. If you can resist the temptation to shrug off a specific commitment, you should be in line for a great day. Promises should be kept, not ignored. Be inclusive! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 22, 26, 36, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Bonnie Raitt, Alfre Woodard, Morley Safer, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Mary Hart, Parker Posey, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid, Leif Garrett, Patti Page

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Kaia Gerber is already being tipped for the same sort of success enjoyed by her mother Cindy Crawford. However, the planets suggest that Kaia is ultimately going to take a very different road!