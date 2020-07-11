These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We can do no great things, only small things with great love. — Mother Teresa

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Patience is bitter, but the fruit is sweet. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Adversity is a mirror that reveals one’s true self.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a less positive note: friendships will need extra attention and friends will need that extra little bit of nurturing. April suggests new beginnings and a letting go of old, redundant ideas. This will be both exciting and draining for you, so schedule plenty of rest and relaxation in around this time! Don’t be too critical: just remember that sometimes when a friend asks for advice they already know what it is they want to hear! Bear this in mind and summon all your reserves of diplomacy in July! Towards the fall the planets suggest that you should be prudent with your cash. Draw up a Christmas budget and stick to it!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It looks as though you’ll have some bright ideas today in terms of travel, holidays, or even your future. You’ll definitely be in the mood for some changes, however temporary and you’ll have enough confidence to set your sights quite high. However, a family member is likely to urge caution! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 28, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Slowly but surely will win the day today, and your naturally cautious nature will serve you well if you allow it to. Don’t rush headlong into making any serious decisions without weighing up all the pros and cons; just take your time and rely on that famed common sense! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 21, 30, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s certainly not a bad start to the week, although it won’t be an effortless glide. Competitive activities will be well aspected, but within reason, and it looks as though you could be in line for a win of some kind. For some Rams a financially based opportunity could make your day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 32, 38, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The change of pace is likely to change from thoughtful and measured to efficient and quick. With that in mind, you should use the driving influences to complete any nagging tasks and deal with any lingering deadlines. Use the hectic pace to your advantage! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 30, 35, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Dynamic influences suggest that you are likely to have a stimulating day. A visible result and/or some recognition on the work front will be what you need. However, as with other signs, you could go a little overboard if you take this too far and as a result, you could even appear quite thoughtless! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 38, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Cash and career matters are likely to bubble up, but in a mainly constructive way, so long as you plan ahead. It is possible that you’ll be able to temporarily boost your personal power. However, there’s nothing to suggest that this will last long. Know when to back down gracefully again! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 17, 29, 33, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The start of the week brings a sparkly and slightly misleading vibe. Don’t make life difficult for yourself by focusing on those things that you could do with your eyes shut: instead tackle the relevant issues and play to your strengths. If you ignore a material matter, you’ll find it harder to relax! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 24, 32, 36, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s not a bad day, if you can keep some minor grievances in perspective. It’s possible that these grievances are outdated and that you’ll allow your attention to be drawn away from what is actually more important. Incoming advice may be misleading or subject to misinterpretation! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 31, 40, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Muddled or vague communications could be the root cause of a misunderstanding. Be clear about what you’re supposed to do and be clear about what you expect others to do. It may help to minimize any confusion by jotting down what has been agreed. One specific dilemma may need to be re-opened though! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 26, 34, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The fiery vibe may have you dividing your time between too many different activities. You might believe that it’s possible to remain in control, but this may be easier said than done. Don’t be drawn into making any casual promises; stick rigidly to what you can do and no more! Today’s Numbers: 1, 15, 18, 24, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The fiery vibe is likely to boost self-confidence and shrink your levels of patience. It’ a combination that could lead into some minor friction. Try and bear in mind that incoming advice and guidance from older people will almost certainly be well- intentioned! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 17, 21, 30, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If you can resist the underlying inflexible vibe, you can reverse any lingering doubts regarding a recent matter. This may be linked to recent news or a sudden announcement. Avoid overreacting. It’s possible that you just need a little time-out on this one! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 26, 32, 42, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Billy Graham, Joan Sutherland, Joni Mitchell, Johnny Rivers, King Kong Bundy, Jason and Jeremy London, Todd McKee, Christopher Daniel Barnes, Dana Plato

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Charlie XCX is currently drawing crowds across America, but the planets suggest that there are difficulties on the way. Specifically, Charlie may have to deal with a minor health scare in the next month or so!