Nothing is so contagious as example; and we never do any great good or evil which does not produce its like. — La Rochefoucauld

A parasite can not live alone — African(Ovambo) Proverb

Man who stands on hill with mouth open will wait long time for roast duck to drop in.

Happy birthday! The months ahead are likely to begin with some unexpected invitations to get involved in a new business or some other activity that could bring in some additional money. Towards the middle of the year emotional matters will come to the fore. There will be a need to have some serious conversations with a close relative or that special someone in your life in order to resolve tensions. If you are able to speak openly and honestly this period of tension will give way to a much more contented relationship. Towards the end of the year travel is particularly well aspected and this would be a great time to go on that long trip or tour that you have been dreaming about.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The sheer array of wonderful aspects suggests that an old, forgotten friend or a distant relative gets back in touch today! Whatever happens it will certainly be a time for get-togethers and reminiscences as you catch up with someone who you’ve not seen for some time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 11, 23, 34, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Unfortunately, the influence of Pluto makes itself felt in your life today. It will be difficult to keep your temper today and it may well seem as though certain individuals will be doing their best to annoy you. It would be very helpful to keep some amethyst with you today as that will help to keep you calm. Today’s Numbers: 1, 17, 24, 36, 41, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You are in for a very romantic day today and you will be feeling exceptionally glamorous. During the day you are likely to receive a number of compliments from unexpected sources and this is just the build up to an exciting evening with that special someone in your life. Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 22, 29, 33, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 After what can only be described as a rather tiring week you’ll be relived to know that today is going to bring fun, fun, fun, and unlike yesterday there shouldn’t be any underlying stress! Anything that taxes the old grey matter will appeal, but surrounding yourself with your friends is a must! Today’s Numbers: 3, 10, 12, 28, 37, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There could be a possible change of heart, change of mind or change of plan. The pace of the day may be a little slower than recently, with one or two possible interruptions. That said; don’t allow a moment of doubt to undo previous work, since the general drive will be in the right direction! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 33, 38, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Thanks to the spread of harmonizing aspects you should have an extraordinarily positive day today. Most importantly, the planets are encouraging you to recognize certain key issues in your emotional life and the best way in which you can resolve them effectively. Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 22, 27, 35, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Today could be your lucky day as the planets are coming together to bring good fortune in your direction. Additionally, it seems likely that things will be going very well in your public life. If you are working today it could be that this good fortune will be a permanent promotion. Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 31, 38, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You are likely to feel the need to harmonize and beautify your space today, but for definite reasons. It’s possible that your plans for a clear-out or re-vamp are to signify the ending of something past its sell-by date or to celebrate the beginning of something new! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 26, 33, 37, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 In the light of a distinctly mature vibe, it’s possible that you’ll feel the need to counteract this with fun activities. That said; this could end up being a day of excess. It is possible to have too much of a good thing. It’s a day to identify what really needs correcting or addressing! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 25, 38, 41, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where louder personalities may appear to have the advantage, but the quieter signs needn’t let this impact on a possible opening. Do bear in mind, though that you may develop a temporary inclination to give in or settle for second-best, especially when it comes to an everyday or routine matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 25, 34, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Planetary shifts may have a subtle impact on your perception of one particular situation. You may even need to resist someone’s very persuasive language. Rather than just accepting someone’s word at face-value, it may be better to conduct your own research, discreetly, if necessary! Today’s Numbers: 4, 10, 11, 21, 39, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You may need to curb a slightly materialistic approach, since you may be a little more receptive to a slightly transactional vibe. If a seemingly simple choice between following your head and following that inner voice crops up, do be warned: intense dialogue is not likely to produce the results you want! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 13, 28, 33, 44

Famous people born on your birthday include: Sally Field, Maria Shriver, Mike Nichols, Ethan Hawke, Thandie Newton, Arturo Sandoval, Glenn Frey, Ray Conniff

Kristen Stewart has been chosen as the new face of Chanel, which has caused something of a stir among fans of fashion. The planets tell us that Kristen’s role at Chanel may not last beyond Christmas!