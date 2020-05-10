These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

One person with a belief is equal to a force of 99 who have only interests. — John Stuart Mill

He who says what he likes will hear what he does not like. — English Proverb

Three humble shoemakers brainstorming will make a great statesman.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a fizzle rather than a bang, but things will soon pick up again! Incorporating some exercise and healthy living into your routine looks likely around October; friends may want to join in for some mutual support, but avoid being too dismissive of their efforts; remember it’s not a competition! A slight dent in your confidence levels in March could make you feel drained, but the support you’re likely to receive will be thoroughly uplifting! With a push from them you’ll get back on track again, and spend the next couple of months pursuing your dreams and fielding a couple of interesting romantic developments; the choice might be tough, but again your friends will make their opinions known!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You may experience an unexpected moment or two, particularly in the area of your platonic relationships. If someone has misheard or misunderstood a rumor or anecdote, now is the time to put matters straight. A tactful approach will be the best way to reverse false or incomplete news! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 23, 25, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It may be harder than normal to stay focused, thanks to minor a distraction. If you’re faced with a tough choice in terms of a material or practical matter, then enlist the guidance of someone who knows what they’re talking about, since your judgment won’t be at its best! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 12, 26, 32, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A couple of rather taxing aspects will dampen the gently positive vibe. Practical and material matters are likely to present something of a challenge. In addition, it’s possible that your hard work will be either criticised or ignored. It may be best to wait a day or so! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 24, 32, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Communications in general may be a little unreliable. There is a subtle gap between how people seem to be behaving and how they’re really feeling. You won’t necessarily be able to close that gap enough to work out any subtexts or deeper messages. It may be best to avoid intense dialogue for now! Today’s Numbers: 6, 17, 21, 30, 35, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Lunar aspects may well cloud certain issues, since you might find that your logical, analytical traits are not as reliable as usual. If so then avoid financial decisions, for obvious reasons. That said; an ability to get straight to the root-cause of non-financial problems may be a hidden strength! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 22, 26, 32, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The rather somber lunar influences could actually provide the determination that may have been lacking. It’s certainly a day where you’ll spot the opportunities to turn a minor negative into a minor positive. Negative feedback from someone may be useful – to an extent! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 24, 28, 31, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You’re likely to be in something of a fickle and unpredictable mood at a point when a more dependable approach would be much more useful. The two key areas that require a bit of common sense will be communications and practical matters. Look for the most obvious answers first! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 25, 33, 38, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Knowing when and where to draw the line may not be as easy as it sounds, especially if work-related deadlines are involved. It may not be as straightforward as switching off and walking away. If the pressure is building, then you may need to find a different way to keep going! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 22, 27, 34, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You’re likely to have one of those days where you’re slightly out of synch with others. What is said may not match what is actually done. While it may be difficult to express your feelings, especially if there’s a slight disappointment, try to remember that a miscommunication is the real problem! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 28, 33, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You may need to draw on all your energy reserves, since a very subtle AM/PM split is likely to see your efforts start to slump around the late afternoon. One more little burst of energy later in the day could make some difference to a tricky or complicated matter, as long as you keep your cool! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 19, 21, 34, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day to avoid those situations which might develop into an impasse. It’s also a day to ignore those who claim to be right all the time. If you find that you’re getting stressed out about silly things, then take a little time out. Don’t take a potentially frosty encounter personally! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 13, 25, 32, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s actually not a bad day. However, you’re likely to make hard work for yourself if you try too hard to impress boss-figures and types. It may be one of those days where you should count to ten before saying volunteering for something, since you could end up with far more than you bargained for! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 23, 27, 36, 48

Famous people born on your birthday include: Clive Barker, Karen Allen, Michael Andretti, Kate Winslet, Mario Lemieux, Guy Pearce, Patrick Roy, Steve Miller, Daniel Baldwin, Grant Hill, Bernie Mac

Patrick Dempsey is doing very well right now thanks to the new Bridget Jones movie, but there are also some skeletons coming out of the closet! However, the planets tell us that these will not pose any long term problem!