These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Respect the child. Be not too much his parent. Trespass not on his solitude. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

An ounce of mother is worth a pound of priests. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

No matter how tall the mountain, it cannot block out the sun.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The coming year is going to be a real roller coaster experience in a number of ways. The first half of the year may see you torn between some exciting career developments and some important family issues. Towards the end of the year though the focus of your life will be very much in the area or romance where there are going to be genuinely exciting developments, especially after the New Year! You will need to ensure that you’re not trying to burn your candle at both ends during March and April; the temptation to tackle everything might just leave you feeling a little drained! Be sensible and prioritize the key areas of your life, and you’ll find that there are some amazing changes heading your way!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Friends and associates may well feel that they are walking on eggshells with you today. An unfortunate aspect to Mercury means that you will be feeling a little disoriented today. As someone who likes to feel that everything is in order you are likely to find this feeling of vagueness irritating to say the least. Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 16, 23, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Your sign is well known for its careful approach to matters of the heart, an attitude that is born out of deep emotional sensitivity. However, you will be feeling much more confident today and this will be noticed by someone to whom you are currently attracted. This could be your chance for some serious romance! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 34, 42, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 With the airy Mercury moving into a strong position you’ll become much more well-disposed to those long heart-to-hearts, especially when it comes to love, and you’ll be more inclined to accept the give and take necessary to any relationship. Just remember to reserve some time for fun too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 21, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 As a general rule you are not one to take big risks in your life. However, the planets are lined up in your favor today and it would be a huge shame not to take advantage. You have an excellent chance of making some unexpected money this afternoon so keep you eyes peeled for the opportunities! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 13, 27, 33, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Today you will be looking for some reassurance from those closest to you as the influence of Saturn causes you to lose some of your usual certainty about your direction in life. This could be a really useful learning experience for you if you can allow yourself to let go of the reins just for a while. Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 32, 37, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Today could represent a real turning point in your life. You have a very intuitive nature and are also blessed with a quirky creative talent. The influence of Chiron means that you now have the opportunity to use these gifts in a way that will not only keep you fulfilled but will also help those around you. Today’s Numbers: 4, 18, 21, 29, 35, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 After a reflective few days you will be feeling a new burst of energy today. If you have a work or school project that has been put on hold lately then now would be an ideal time to make a new start. Friends and family are likely to notice your new found lust for life, so some compliments are to be expected. Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 33, 37, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Communication is your key word for the day and you will be one of the most popular people in your school or office as a result. Everyone regards you for your ability to take a finely balanced view of any conflict. Today your instincts will really be on fire and there won’t be a dispute that you can’t settle! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 16, 22, 29, 37

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Shopping, shopping and some more shopping! It’s going to be difficult to concentrate on work or your school assignments today as the only thing on your mind will be the desire for some serious spending. Luckily, your finances are strong right now so you can afford to indulge yourself if you can find the time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 34, 41, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Something has been nagging away at the back of your mind the last week or so. You may have realized that it related to some big decision in your life, but haven’t been able to quite figure out what it was exactly. Today some unexpected encounter is going to make that hidden idea suddenly crystal clear! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 23, 34, 37, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 We all have a dark side to our personality and the key to success in life is to recognize our potential faults and learn to deal with them effectively. You will be feeling very reflective today and the planets are lined up to help you achieve some helpful insights into your deepest nature. Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 28, 34, 39, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The Moon makes itself known in your life today. Thanks to other planetary alignments this combination makes today an excellent day for moving things forward in your love life. There is a suggestion that there may have been some harsh words lately, now is the time to make things right again! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 33, 36, 47

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Art Garfunkel, Tatum O’Neal, Bryan Adams, Sam Shepard, Tilda Swinton, Roy Rogers, Peter Noone, Andrea McArdle, Elke Sommer

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Emily Blunt has had a significant boost to her fame and popularity as a result of her starring role in the Girl on The Train. According to the planets Emily’s year is only going to get better as the months pass!