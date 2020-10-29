These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

To reach a great height a person needs to have great depth. Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

No one can see their reflection in running water. It is only in still water that we can see. — Taoist Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To open a shop is easy, to keep it open is an art.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead for you bring some excellent if erratic times, as your mind will be razor sharp. Don’t worry if people stare at you blankly when you express your ideas, because you’ll be way ahead of them. It might even be that you take on a cause and see it through with passion! Romance looks interesting, but you won’t allow anyone to tie you down. This could develop into a slight problem in late summer, but you will find that things settle down. The only difficulty this coming year is likely to relate to financial matters. Your good mood and optimism may lead you to spend more than you can really afford around the middle of the year!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Sometimes obstacles have a beneficial impact; in that they act as a spur that extra effort, which is the case for most Rams. The combination of planetary influences around you will give you the boost you need to lift you out of a slight rut in one particular arena, most likely romance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 28, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The sheer glut of aspects to Neptune will begin to recede, but not straightaway. Until then there’s perhaps a trace of selfishness in the air, because this is a day where you could get carried away, doing what you want, without consideration for others. This may well apply to romantic matters above all else! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 12, 20, 39, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Romantic matters are looking set to improve, as long as you keep things sincere. Whether you’re single or attached, you’ll easily find the right words. However; whether you come across as genuine or not is perhaps another matter. Being a little too glib may not be well received! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 13, 27, 35, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Neptune’s complicated influence may well see you spending a lot of time trying to disentangle and understand your feelings about a particular relationship, most likely a platonic one. That said; don’t automatically assume that romantic matters require no input at all! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 20, 26, 32, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a subtle sense of change in the air. This is most likely to be a little unsettling at first. However, it’s still likely to be useful in the long run, if marginally inconvenient in the short term, since a swift reassessment could lead into gradual improvements, particularly in romance! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 21, 23, 34, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Although it’s a day that will be best utilized by keeping things simple and by being more methodical, it wouldn’t be wise to extend this disciplined approach to include romantic matters. Receding influences will bring clarity, bit by bit. There’s perhaps a minor realization to absorb! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 15, 28, 33, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Minor revelations, insights, bright ideas and breakthroughs will set the tone of the day. Any complications on the friendship side should become easier to deal with, but only if you don’t ignore them. In terms of romance, though, it’s perhaps best to postpone any serious talks for now! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 27, 35, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a marginally fretful vibe directing the day. Neptune’s receding influence has the capacity to bring an underlying issue to light, but only very gradually. This is likely to impact on the emotional/ romantic zone. All that said; the overall trajectory will be a positive one! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 38, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Slowly receding influences are likely to highlight a specific key area in your life that is a source of low-level dissatisfaction. It may take you some time yet to recognize what is actually going on. However; once you do, you may realize that the cosmic momentum is likely to impact in a positive way on romance! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 15, 24, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There is a strong possibility that you will err in your judgment, and thanks to receding influences you may not notice before someone else does. A slow-dawning of common sense will provide the clarity you need: a tricky choice or decision can be simplified, if you look at it from a far less objective point of view! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 29, 36, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Thanks to fresh planetary accents there is likely to be an emotional development that is linked to one specific relationship. All that said; the planets could actually increase confusion in romantic matters, especially in the later hours. It may be best to let things develop in their own time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 28, 33, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 As Neptune’s influence wanes, so improvements will gradually filter through. The main key areas that are likely to benefit are emotional matters and romance. It could be you find a way to open up the communication lines; alternatively, it could be that an ongoing obstruction is lifted or removed! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 17, 20, 38, 44

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Richard Dreyfuss, Kate Jackson, Winona Ryder, Leon Redbone, Joely Fisher, Rufus Sewell, Ben Foster, Bill Mauldin, Amit Paul

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Hilaria Baldwin has been posting so many pictures of herself that it’s hard to think of yoga without her! The planets indicate that she may be about to launch a yoga exercise dvd and that it will do surprisingly well!