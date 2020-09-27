These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

True friendship is never serene — Marie de Rabutin-Chantal

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Don’t speak unless you can improve on the silence. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To see another’s dust but be unable to overtake him.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy birthday! The months ahead will begin with a wonderfully romantic few weeks as someone special in your life is determined to make sure that you realize just how important you are to their happiness. The summer months will be taken up with some important business dealings that will require your careful attention, as there is a possibility that if handled well you could be on the brink of a major financial breakthrough. Towards the end of the year there will be a chance to throw yourself into an interest or hobby that has always intrigued and interested you. This will also be a time for making a whole new circle of friends!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Although the day brings a prickly vibe, you’ll be able to use it constructively. It’s also possible that a minor risk might pay off, as long as the odds are in your favor. There is a definite light at the end of one particular tunnel. Just try to keep on top and focus on the task in hand! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 23, 26, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a thought-provoking day. Shrewd planetary shifts point to useful disclosures and positive discoveries that will certainly give you something to think about. Alternatively, you experience a moment of clarity over something that may have been troubling you. Keep an open mind! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 25, 31, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to planetary shifts, today’s vibe will go some way to reverse a possible issue or resolve a potential stalemate. You’ll be able to judge a situation or exchange more accurately and you’ll be in the right frame of mind to get things done. That said; you may still need to meet someone halfway! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 26, 35, 39, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A positive event or development on the personal front is likely to provide an ego boost, which could have a positive knock-on effect for other key areas of your life, but maybe not for romance, yet. Smoldering influences in the background may require a little more time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 22, 28, 40, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Planetary shifts have the capacity to clear the way for a specific matter once and for all. That said; a tendency to be a little too stubborn might act as an unnecessary block to what could be a pretty useful day. Recently presented information or news might benefit from another glance! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 29, 31, 33, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a distinct change in the planets, which could act as a green light or a cosmic go-ahead. It’s certainly a day to mop up any outstanding or lingering tasks or duties. Don’t leave anything for another day, if you can help it, since the corrective vibe will be pretty empowering right now! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 26, 34, 37, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Planetary shifts are likely to zone in on those matters that may have been put aside indefinitely. If you’ve been held back by overly restrictive influences then you’re likely to use the day’s vibe to suddenly branch out. That said; exercise a little caution; don’t back yourself into a corner! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 25, 32, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Planetary transits are likely to bring a little clarity to something that may have caused some minor confusion. Communications are reliable from start to finish, while the shrewder vibe could put you in touch with a dependable figure. It may be worth taking your time over one particular matter, as opposed to rushing through it! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 22, 35, 39, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Planetary shifts have the capacity to bring a little more stability in a couple of key areas. That said; play it safe, even with the most minor and carefully planned risks, because they are unlikely to pay off. This applies to a number of fronts, including work, finances and personal goals! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 33, 37, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 This is a day where you could regain a little perspective or you experience sudden insight over a specific matter. Shifting will pave the way for a renewed determination within a context of cool-headed control. One specific personal relationship could be the prime beneficiary of this! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 20, 24, 33, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a corrective vibe at work. It is likely to be very faint and hard to pin down. That said; you are likely to be more attuned to it than most. This may be useful, since an exchange at some point in the day could be linked back to something forgotten or overlooked in recent times! Today’s Numbers: 9, 10, 22, 30, 41, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 What occurs today might not be concluded for a few days yet. Patience may be required, since it may be a question of seeing things in the right light at the right time. Be open minded to minor developments, and while you shouldn’t read too much into too little, just store away for now! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 24, 32, 36, 49

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Wilford Brimley, Jayne Meadows, A Martinez, Randy Bachman, Meat Loaf, Shaun Cassidy, Avril Lavigne, Greg Morris, Stephan Jenkins, Mike Schmidt

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

There have been lots of rumors about Minka Kelly’s possible relationships, but right now she remains resolutely single. However, the planets tell us that a relationship is on the way!