These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

No dream comes true until you wake up and go to work. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Never rely on the glory of the morning or the smiles of your mother-in-law. — Japanese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Flowing water never goes bad; our door hubs never gather termites.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! This year will be a voyage of self discovery. The influence of Jupiter is likely to make you take up some new form of sporting activity early in the year. There is an opportunity at this time to combine new interests with a new romantic relationship. By the middle of the year you will also have started to express yourself in some creative medium such as painting or even sculpture. By the year’s end you will have learned a great deal about yourself, your talents and your goals. The only danger is that you may begin to focus too much on inward changes and not enough on external issues as the year progresses.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A prickly, obstructive vibe, courtesy of the Jupiter/moon effect, may well muddle a previously straightforward matter. It may be one of those rare days where it is best to do little, especially when it comes to new complications. Bear in mind that you may not have your usual levels of focus and insight! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 22, 25, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The exacting Jupiter/moon mix may encourage you to zoom in on particulars to the extent where you make life harder for yourself. There may even be a sense of misplaced or exaggerated responsibility driving you. If you can get past this, you will make the day a lot easier! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 24, 36, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day where bouts of efficiency will alternate with phases of brief impulsiveness. What you decide in one moment is likely to be reversed the next. The reason for all this may be down to a subtle absence of creativity in the general vibe. It may help to focus on the more straightforward stuff for today! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 28, 32, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The rather sensitive Jupiter/moon mix is likely to aggravate minor situations and developments on a day where other people’s sensitivities are likely to be high. As with other signs, don’t make life harder than it needs to be. If someone is being a little difficult, then leave it for another time! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 20, 39, 41, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where you could react boldly when you should be more cautious, and vice-versa. The root cause of this could be that you feel something or someone is applying indirect pressure. The rigorous vibe certainly won’t help, but don’t be provoked into taking unnecessary risks! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 18, 22, 34, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You may be the one and only sign who is most likely to exert a cooler-headed and dependable influence. Work-colleagues will be impressed by a brisk, no-nonsense attitude and so will boss- figures. It’s possible that others will rely on you a little too much, in light of this! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 19, 23, 30, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A marginally ‘highly-strung’ vibe will move in for the day, so do bear in mind that your mood may be quite dependent on other people’s actions and reactions. You may receive some unreliable news in the morning, but if you can overcome this, then you should find that it gives you something to work against! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 33, 37, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 An intense Jupiter/moon mix may reveal previously hidden complications with regard to a practical or material matter. However, given the watery vibe, your reaction may be to try and ignore it. It goes without saying: addressing the actual issue will be far more constructive! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 18, 21, 30, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It may well feel as though it’s a fairly constructive day, especially on the work/career front, but a slight control issue is likely to develop. While you could find that you’re torn between quite two straight forward choices, it may be that the deciding factor is actually outside everyone’s immediate influence! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 26, 35, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Tread carefully when it comes to incoming news. The Jupiter/moon aspect could give rise to a few misunderstandings and errors on a fairly basic level. It’s a day where most people will hear what they expect to hear. It might be a sensible strategy to take things at face-value rather than looking for deeper meanings! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 13, 28, 30, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You might find that you’ll be feeling fairly limited by other people’s reactions, thanks to the rather restrictive Jupiter/moon mix. You may even be tempted to relieve the stodgy vibe by taking a slight risk, but this could backfire, given that it is a head-down kind of day! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 33, 37, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It is very likely that you will retain a degree of inner shrewdness on a day where incoming news is muddled and a little confused. However; it’s equally likely that verbally, you’ll get it wrong a couple of times. There’s perhaps a slight tendency to say too much, possibly too soon! Today’s Numbers: 1, 10, 14, 20, 35, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: John Cleese, Ruby Dee, Ivan Reitman, Peter Firth, Lee Greenwood, Kelly Osbourne, Scott Weiland, Carrie Snodgress, Fred DeCordova, Dylan Thomas, Amy Clarke

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Emma Roberts is proving very popular in Scream Queens, but according to her astrological chart Emma remains somewhat frustrated. This is not career related, but relates to her emotional life!