TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The soul would have no rainbow, had the eyes no tears. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Don’t shake the tree when the pears fall off themselves. — Slovakian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The beginning of wisdom is to call things by their right names.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will begin with some surprising but exciting news that should arrive in the next two weeks. This will lead to some major rethinking in relation to your career plans or your ambitions. Romantically things heat up around the spring but there may be some tension in the fall unless you manage to resist flattery from a third person. Financially, the year will begin very well. However, if you are going to follow up on a dream that you had promised yourself to bring about this year there will be a need for some tight budgeting around the summer months. This will not worry you though as careful management of your money will allow you to indulge yourself later in the year!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Planetary accents usher in a burst of purpose, turning you into quite a power sign. That said; you’d be wise not to overtly demonstrate this too much. As an aside; you may need to decide what to do with a minor discovery: whether to share this with others or not may not be something you can resolve today! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 23, 34, 35, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A slightly prickly vibe indicates a slightly pressured start to the week. Practical matters may well turn out to be more time consuming and an unexpected development could have a knock-on effect. That said; incoming information may well have a hidden but positive upside! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 27, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A rather determined vibe will develop, making this a day to mop up, clear up and generally settling ongoing matters. While you’ll have a certain amount of cosmic leverage, do bear in mind that it may be harder than usual to bend and tweak any tacit rules to your advantage! Today’s Numbers: 6, 17, 23, 30, 38, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Incoming information may well define the day. It may be tempting to share something you learn, but it may be wiser to discreetly hold on for a couple of days at least. This could be connected to a personal matter as opposed to a work-based one. Don’t discount the romantic undertones, either! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 20, 35, 39, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Material matters are likely to edge to the top of the agenda, but within the context of a wiser vibe. If you’ve been a little extravagant recently, either with your material zone or with verbal promises, then today may be a good day to remedy and refine any issues or misunderstandings! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 22, 26, 35, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Planetary shifts have the capacity to instill a little calm for most earth signs. Something that may have been left up in the air for a while could be settled more to your liking. There’s a strong indication that this could be connected to your short term future plans! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 28, 31, 37, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A more mature vibe is likely to move in, although you may not be in a position to appreciate this immediately. The subtle shift could start to draw your attention to any matters still up in the air. It may be equally possible to remedy a recently ill-advised or weak decision! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 23, 34, 41, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 An insightful but slightly rigid vibe is likely to benefit practical and material matters nicely. However; this same vibe, if left to mature until tomorrow, could really help to resolve an emotional one. In addition, a potentially brand-new development is in the cosmic ether! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 38, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 While it is likely to be a day focused on practical and material matters, it may be wise to be occasionally guided by your heart rather than your head. Someone’s request for help may be poorly timed, but do give it some consideration. As with many other signs, minor surprises are in store! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 28, 32, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A boost of self-confidence will benefit the work/career front to an extent, but only if applied in moderation. While you may need to question certain methods and approaches, it may be a question of adapting your approach to suit the moment. It’s certainly a day to exercise a little tact! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 31, 37, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 While you’re likely to have a productive day, a string of mixed lunar aspects indicates a marginally fretful mood for most Aquarians. It may help to remember that little concerns and worries are likely to develop out of what might happen, rather than what actually does happen! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 23, 34, 38, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The current vibe may feel quite restrictive when it comes to career matters. It may feel as though there’s very little cooperation between colleagues. That said; running parallel to this is a subtly smoldering vibe, which bodes well for a surprise exchange, if not today, then later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 27, 31, 35, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Mary Beth Hurt, Olivia Newton-John, Linda Hamilton, Lynn Anderson, Kent McCord, Melissa Sue Anderson, Serena Williams, James Caviezel, Christina Milian

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Gemma Arterton has gone from being an actress to being a judge at prestigious movie festivals. The planets tell us that her next movie role could see her being up for an award herself!