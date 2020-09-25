These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Wisdom: to live in the present, plan for the future, and profit from the past. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Do not employ handsome servants. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Crows everywhere are equally black.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy birthday! The months ahead are full of promise if you are willing to make a series of leaps of faith. In the first three months of the year it will be important for you to take control in the workplace or at school so that you can begin to steer your own destiny. Travel is very well aspected in the summer and there is a strong suggestion that you should try being more adventurous in your choice of destination. As the year draws to a close romance will become increasingly important. Again, it will be important that you take control in this area of your life. This may even being very assertive with someone who might not yet have realized that they want to consider a relationship with you. Throughout the year there will be a number of financial opportunities and once again it will fall to you to take the lead if you want to turn these opportunities into achievements.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You’re likely to have a fairly quiet day, but a challenging aspect from the moon, coming in this evening, will put you into a rather dithery mood, especially where family are concerned. However, keeping the needs of your loved ones in mind will help firm up those decisions! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 14, 21, 30, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You’re likely to bend over backwards trying to please someone today, especially if you’re starting to regard that someone as more than just a friend. However, the planets suggest that you take a step back and play it cool, and don’t be prepared to accept second best! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 27, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There is the opportunity to make this a day of planning, as a good friend will help you to decide what it is that you want and how you are going to set about achieving it. Don’t forget to express your gratitude to the person who helps you shake this lingering mood of lethargy! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 28, 31, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Someone has been thinking about you a lot these last few days although they have been doing their best not to let you know that they have special feelings for you. Today though, it is likely that you will receive a surprise gift or card from an admirer. The planets suggest that things are only going to get better! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 20, 36, 38, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A new and flirtier you is likely to emerge, thanks to Mercury moving into a more influential position. For single Leos the dating game could become a whole lot more fun, while attached Leos shouldn’t be surprised if their relationship moves to a whole new level! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 21, 30, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It is likely to be a strange day for you today. On the one hand it will feel as though someone isn’t listening to you, or you could end up feeling neglected by someone close. On the other hand romance is looking up, with the chance of some interesting developments! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 28, 33, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 If it is possible get yourself to the mall, because if ever there was a need for you to spend some of your hard earned cash it will be evident today. Thanks to the moon you’ll be feeling out of sorts, and some spending power will make you feel happier again. Take a couple of friends and make a day of it! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 20, 32, 36, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You should be prepared for more dynamic changes at home thanks to an increase in air energy. This burst of energy will be just what you need to get you motivated again. The way your home or your room looks will be more important too, so you might even discover the budding designer in you! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 17, 28, 32, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Stop trying to please everyone all the time! You’re driving yourself too hard and if you don’t slow down there’s a danger that you will miss out on fun times. Some distance is what you need most right now and a realization that you don’t have to put your needs second place to everyone else’s! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 26, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 With the moon moving into a position of influence you might be inclined to become a bit dreamy and unrealistic about romance, whether you’re single or attached. Put aside those dreams and concentrate on reality, because you’ll find it’s got a lot to offer, such as fun and friendships! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 28, 31, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You could be feeling very sensitive and emotional, which is probably in response to a recent romantic encounter. Usually you are upbeat when it comes to relationships, but today you could be feeling lost, thanks to the moon. Let your friends lift your mood with a fun evening! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 18, 22, 36, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There is a major romantic opportunity for you, probably brought about by a chance meeting on a train or some other form of public transport. In spite of your usual sociable nature you are feeling quite shy and so it’s important that you try and overcome your nerves and make the most of what could be a wonderful day! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 36, 42

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Will Smith, Heather Locklear, Barbara Walters, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Mark Hamill, Christopher Reeve, Scottie Pippen

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Kit Harrington is being smart by not allowing himself to get typecast and the planets indicate that he has ensured a positive future career that should last beyond his Game of Thrones based fame!