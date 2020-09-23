These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Wisdom consists of knowing when to avoid perfection. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

By asking for the impossible, obtain the best possible. — Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Do not be concerned with things outside your door.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with you being extra sensitive and a little too vulnerable. A number of planets will be making you feel more emotional but this will soon be offset by an increase in Fire energy that not only imbues you with plenty of energy but creates some wonderful opportunities at work or school. November could prove to be a challenging month, especially the beginning, when a string of squared aspects from Neptune cloud your judgment. Keep focused on your long term goals to counteract this. After Christmas you’re likely to experience a brief period of moodiness, which will be offset by a very good and reliable friend. Later on you’ll experience a surge of confidence and again a trustworthy friend will make sure you don’t bite off more than you can chew!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Planetary shifts could provide substantial communication support for you today, which could indirectly benefit romantic matters. Pay particular attention to what’s being said; otherwise you could miss something. Don’t necessarily assume that you’ll get numerous chances! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 21, 30, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If you have been feeling as though you’re stuck in a bit of a rut on a personal level, or that you need to take back some control over certain aspects of your life, then today’s slow-burning shift could put you back on track. Someone’s attempt to connect with you on an emotional level could be connected to romance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 24, 29, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Being a little too flexible may slow the pace down too much, particularly given the rather intense vibe. When it comes to progress on an emotional level, you may have to look beyond the obvious. You may have to wait, too, for immediate answers and responses. Something may need a little more time! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 17, 25, 33, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You may not feel as though you’re getting a huge amount out of the rather smoldering vibe. However; there’s a strong hint of progress. Something which is perhaps still a remote or unfeasible possibility could take on a new and workable angle. It may also be a day to give someone a second chance! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 22, 37, 41, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It might feel as though a rather unadventurous approach descends when it comes to new information. There’s being sensible and there’s being overly cautious. Striking the right balance may be harder than it sounds. This caution, however, could benefit the romance zone in an interesting way! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 28, 33, 37, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day to perhaps be aware that verbal miscommunications are likely, particularly outside the workplace. Take care with how you respond or reply, because it’s certainly a day where the normally clear line between friendship and something more may well shift a couple of times before it settles properly! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 20, 38, 42, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The chance to start afresh or wipe the slate clean is likely to develop, thanks to grounding planetary shifts. The more reliable vibe will almost certainly benefit several fronts. However, romantic matters may require a little more thought and energy. A trace of verbal clumsiness may need to be repaired! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 23, 26, 35, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It may be one of those days where you feel that others aren’t on your wavelength. That said; it’s also a day where Venus in your sign is likely to imbue you with far more magnetism than you realize. Take care with what you say: a warm moment could lead to something more! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 24, 31, 34, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Planetary shifts are likely to divert your attention to an emotional issue, and although it may not feel like an ideal day for intense dialogue, the overriding vibe is likely to be warm enough to assist verbal exchanges. All that may be needed is for you to concede a little ground! Today’s Numbers: 1, 2, 15, 25, 32, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Today’s corrective and resilient vibe may not dispel all the regular day-to-day problems, but it will certainly help you to put them into context and make them easier to deal with. As an aside, romance may be bubbling away in the background, but could require a little more time! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 13, 26, 38, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day to pace yourself for two separate reasons. On a practical level, you may need to be gently persistent if you wish to see visible results by the end of the day, since well-meaning colleagues could be responsible for a few minor delays. On the romance front, incoming news could take you by surprise! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 30, 38, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A shifting vibe is likely to bring a slightly stubborn streak when it comes to practical and career matters. It’s possible that there may be a minor letdown to negotiate or resolve. However, there’s definitely plenty of scope for a warm connection to be forged out of this. Don’t write anything off, today! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 32, 35, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Ray Charles, Bruce Springsteen, Julio Iglesias, Ani Difranco, Elizabeth Pena, Chi McBride, Jason Alexander, Erik-Michael Estrada, Kip Pardue

