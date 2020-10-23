These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Success is not the result of spontaneous combustion. You must set yourself on fire. — Reggie Leach

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The nail that sticks out is hammered down. — Japanese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A calm heart adjusts to many changes.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will see you having to deal with some awkward moments; a close friend could place you in a tricky position, and you may find yourself in the role of mediator over someone else’s dispute. Don’t let this get you down though as in all other matters this year looks set to be extremely positive. Romantically, there could be a very significant event just around the corner that will see you in a complete whirl. In terms of your career or school work the second half of the year is looking particularly good and there will be many of opportunities for your unique talents to shine through. The end of the year will bring a reunion of some kind that will bring some wonderful memories and a chance to live out some long held ambitions.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day that could turn out to be resoundingly successful or rather unproductive. It depends on how you deal with the slightly drifting vibe. It’ll be too easy to admit defeat before you have even started and decisions that don’t usually faze you may seem harder! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 15, 24, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a subtly pessimistic vibe affecting your reaction when it comes to potential opportunities. Even if everything seems to be correct and in order you could find that you’re actively looking for the smallest pitfalls. A reluctance to commit to something specific could be the root cause of this! Today’s Numbers: 4, 14, 17, 25, 32, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You may feel like branching out a little, especially if you’re faced with the same old routine yet again. That said, although you’re likely to feel a little bit impulsive, the thought of doing something a little different is not likely to last beyond today. Use the temporary vibe to let off a little steam! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 24, 32, 37, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Your airy traits are likely to be magnified by the moon from start to finish. A craving for a little break; a change of scene, or a little relief from the same old routine may encourage a slightly reckless approach for those facing a busy morning. Look to the afternoon for the missing sparkle! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 25, 26, 35, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Romance is looking well aspected on a day where the workload is likely to ease up a little. You should be able to make most of the fairly relaxed vibe to arrange an evening out. However, all this is predicated on one piece of cosmic advice: try not to get caught up in trivial debates! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 18, 24, 33, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You’re likely to be faced with a choice between doing something different with a slight risk or doing something useful, but possibly a little mundane. There will be hidden advantages and downsides to both approaches. It may actually be a good idea to take the metaphorical plunge! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 24, 27, 34, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Sparkly influences are likely to be offset by a more cautionary vibe. That said; a chance encounter may prove useful or instructive, and a relative’s or colleague’s perspective may prove to be spot on. However, it’s not a day to go actively searching for problems to fix! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 20, 25, 31, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Yesterday’s low-level confusion should start to fade. In addition, do keep your ears and eyes open, because it is possible that you may learn something interesting. This is likely to be connected to romance. Watch your responses: slightly insensitive responses will come back after the weekend! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 24, 35, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A whole mix of influences may create a slightly conflicted vibe. You may feel almost obliged to motivate, inspire or support others when it comes to innovative ideas on the work front. However, it may be that your heart’s not really in it. Perhaps it’s a day to be ever so slightly more selfish! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 23, 27, 32, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where you’re likely to be a little intense and quite possibly demanding too. It may be that a moment of competitiveness sparks a feeling of discontent. However, any minor tensions and marginally slumped moods can be reversed, if you can overcome slight control issues! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 24, 37, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It looks to be a reasonable day. The only block may be an inclination to fret about a work related matter. Incoming information may be at the root of this worry, although the planets suggest that it should recede again around the afternoon. It may be best to delay reacting until then! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 35, 41, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 While the general vibe won’t exactly be functional, it is likely to be bubbly. There may be a sudden or unavoidable development – possibly connected to past matters. Incoming news may not be what you want to hear, but it may well have a positive side-effect in the long term! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 14, 23, 34, 49

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Ang Lee, Johnny Carson, Pele, Weird Al Yankovic, Michael Crichton, Doug Flutie, Masiela Lusha, Dwight Yoakam, Al Leiter

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Ben Affleck has failed to shine as Batman and will be looking for a new movie venture to try and recapture his celebrity standing as soon as possible. However, the planets indicate that this may be harder than he might expect!