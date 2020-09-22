These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Size matters not. — Yoda, from The Empire Strikes Back

A book is like a garden carried in the pocket. — Chinese Proverb

To know the road ahead, ask those coming back.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with you having your head in the clouds when it comes to a certain individual, thanks to the influence of Neptune; however, your family members will have an entirely different perspective on this person. Later in the summer, a series of oppositions indicate that you’ll need to watch the spending, although you’ll regain a more balanced outlook by November. A sense of boredom could set in by December, but since finances are looking stronger you should take on a new interest to revive your jaded palate. Romance will peak before and after Christmas, but a surge of ambition after the New Year is likely to absorb your energy!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A rather misleading vibe may well boost your confidence levels a little too much. You have the capacity to be quite persuasive, but since there will be another, far more intense shift tomorrow, it may be a day to present a slightly more humble approach, particularly if you make a couple of basic errors! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 23, 30, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Communications may well feature from the start, but the overall vibe could be a little unpredictable to say the least. Others may be a little more inconsistent than usual. It won’t be so much about crossed wires and misunderstandings; it’s more likely to involve a very subtle clash of wills! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 28, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A slightly selfish vibe may descend and minor clashes are likely if you make too many demands, especially when it comes to personal goals. A gesture of appreciation for someone’s efforts and/or contribution may well help to reverse someone’s slightly negative response and opinion! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 13, 20, 26, 35

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Improved aspects bring a bubbly mood. However, very minor incoming news during the earlier part of the day may throw you slightly, and since you’re the sign most likely to overreact a little, you may decide on a course of action that may be a little over-the-top. A second opinion could help you avoid this! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 22, 35, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A fresh perspective may take you by surprise, but a little bit of competition could be just what you need to motivate yourself. That said; don’t overdo it. In addition; if you try and talk your way out of any ongoing commitments to free up more time, it may be interpreted by others in the wrong way! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 29, 36, 41, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Planetary shifts indicate a (mainly) positive change on the material/practical front. If there is any kind of project or venture that you have been waiting to start, then today could see a definite step forward. As an aside, it’s certainly not a day to over-extend your commitments though! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 16, 36, 41, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s certainly an easier-going vibe. It will be possible to invest some time into reversing a recent moment of tension. However; it’s also a day where a slightly blasé approach could hold you back. It may well be a lot harder to connect with those around you. It’s not a day for making grand claims, either! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 12, 20, 33, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The prevailing vibe could feel a little chaotic, but there’s a lot to be extracted. There could be a switch or possible reversal of a specific development: it’s possible that incoming news could have an impact on a recently decided plan. Be prepared too for your feelings to intensify with regard a possible romantic situation too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 14, 29, 33, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The refreshing vibe has the capacity to boost your energy levels and benefit a couple of fronts, although you may need to make sure that you don’t get too carried away. There is certainly a strong argument for slowing down and easing up. Something fairly minor is likely to require a clear head and possibly some creative thinking! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 22, 34, 36, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Overall you should have a fairly easy-going day, thanks to a vibe, which will enhance your cannier traits. It’ll be easy to say the right thing at the right time. However; a tendency to assume a little too much could see you missing something elsewhere. Do avoid getting too involved in temporary side-developments! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 38, 41, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Thanks to the dynamic vibe, you may be encouraged to go the extra mile today. A propensity to rise to the challenge could see a few welcome results develop sooner rather than later. That said; don’t allow a vague piece of information to absorb your day. It should become clear in good time! Today’s Numbers: 4, 14, 23, 33, 38, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where you might hear a bit of intriguing information. Verbal communications and informal news are likely to be quite illuminating. That said; given that the general mood is likely to become a little more intense after today it may be wise to keep it to yourself for now! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 28, 32, 45

Famous people born on your birthday include: Shari Belafonte, Tommy Lasorda, Joan Jett, Catherine Oxenberg, Scott Baio, Debby Boone, Tom Felton, Andrea Bocelli, Nick Cave, David Coverdale

Jude Law has a new movie out, but although he still retains a faithful fan following, unfortunately the movie itself looks to be something of a dud! The planets suggest that this is not Jude’s year!