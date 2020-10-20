These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The only conquests that are permanent and leave no regrets are our conquests over ourselves. — Napoleon

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A man’s first care should be to avoid the reproaches of his own heart, his next to escape the censures of the world. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Call on God, but row away from the rocks.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with you taking up a new or important cause! November will seem to be dominated with work or school, but a new and sunny friend in December will soon add some much needed fun and sparkle. The New Year, however, brings out your ambitious traits as you begin to make some important decisions regarding your direction in life! As much as you’ll enjoy the sense of achievement this brings you’ll need to watch that you don’t neglect your general relationships, and bear in mind that at this time singles could miss an opportunity for a new romance! May is likely to see a dramatic but positive change in your home environment, while August will be a fabulous month for matters of the heart! New relationships starting at this time are likely to go the distance!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The shifting vibe suggests a noticeable mood change around lunch. A slight tendency to take over will only get stronger; not just for you, but for several other signs as well. Your best strategy will be to take a step back and let others have their say. A little flexibility can make life easier all round! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 23, 26, 34, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A stable vibe is likely to bring balance in the afternoon after a morning of possible minor blunders. While it’s a day to tackle anything that has been niggling away at the back of your mind, it’ll certainly be a good time for any metaphorical repairs and fixes on the material front! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 34, 41, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to shifting influences you may well feel tempted to avoid a dilemma or decision. It may not be a bad idea, given that it’s not the best day for the sort of choices that may encounter a certain amount of resilience from others. A cooling-off period might guide the way to a better alternative! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 24, 36, 42, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where a highly focused approach with regard to a routine matter may seem like a good idea initially, but you could paint yourself into a metaphorical corner. Leave yourself some room for maneuver, since the later influences may well feel more restrictive than you would like! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 26, 33, 37, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A minor disclosure of some sort, most likely connected to recent information, could revolve around a practical/material concern. While the news is likely to go your way, someone else may be in line for a minor disappointment. Sensitivity on your part may be required! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 22, 27, 31, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a good day if you stay focused. There’s a noticeable increase in staying power as the hours progress. However, there’s an element of poor timing to factor in, since the vibe may well become less cooperative from the afternoon onwards. It’s a day to do what you can, as soon as you can! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 25, 33, 36, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s certainly not a bad day. An ongoing matter, possibly connected to the very recent past, could shift into a new light. However; there is a chance that you could get too caught up in an either/or choice to make the most of the quietly supportive vibe. It’s a day to get your priorities in order! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 24, 35, 42, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Romantic matters might need a slightly less delicate or subtle approach. It’s perhaps not a day to play games, especially if you feel a need to address a very recent exchange on the emotional front. All that said: the evening’s influences will bring a little useful guidance on the matter! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 33, 37, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The afternoon influences are likely to bring in a rather disciplined vibe, which you may find a little too limiting. It’s possible that a few minor obstacles in the course of the day will require a more methodical and/or conventional approach than you would like, but it’s a day to make life easier for yourself! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 24, 31, 38, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The morning’s hearty vibe is likely to prevent you from opting for the more sensible routes of action. It may be wise to reconsider a potential risk, especially if the wrong result will impact on your reputation on the work/career front. It’s a day where it may be tricky if not time-consuming to recover lost ground! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 26, 37, 41, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The afternoon’s more communicative vibe is likely to help reverse and soften any recent misunderstandings or moments of tension. If yesterday you veered slightly off-course in your verbal interactions, then today you’ll be able to take corrective steps – quite possibly without losing face! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 22, 28, 33, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 While the morning will be relatively friendly, the pricklier afternoon may well be more reliable. It’s possible that you’ll hear what you want to hear before lunch. After that point, you’re more likely to hear what you need to hear. It may be worth paying attention to an outspoken person! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 26, 34, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Dr. Joyce Brothers, Tom Petty, Keith Hernandez, Viggo Mortensen, Snoop Doggy Dogg, Snoop Dogg, Natalie Gregory, Michael Dunn, Melanie Mayron

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

A number of planets are exerting a very powerful influence in Tilda Swinton’s life right now. The likely impact of this is that Tilda will experience positive changes in every area from her career to her love life!