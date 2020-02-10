These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Nothing in the affairs of men is worthy of great anxiety. — Plato, from The Republic

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

He that plants thorns must never expect to gather roses. — Arab Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Beware of one with a honeyed tongue and a sword in the belly.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will begin with a burst of physical energy that will last for at least a couple of months. You are going to need all that extra motivation because the first two months of the year ahead may well involve a house move or some other major change in your life circumstances. The middle part of the year will feel decidedly calmer and you will be the focus of a lot of loving attention from someone close to you. You will be able to use this time to reflect on the advantages of your new, improved lifestyle. The end of the year sees the pace of life picking up again; only this time it will be passion that is likely to be on the cards!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You can look forward to a pretty relaxing day, thanks to the two positive aspects, which will have you radiating charm. That said; you might need to count to ten, in order to offset a tendency to blurt things out. In addition, a little flexibility on your part might open a metaphorical door or two! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 24, 32, 36, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a very subtle AM/PM split, thanks to the lunar influences. Get those outstanding chores out of the way in the morning, which will clear your conscience enough for you to enjoy the rest of the day exactly how you want. Something you hear may be little more than hot air! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 27, 33, 38, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Minor miscommunications are likely during the day, and it’s possible that a lack of confidence will have you overcompensating in social situations. The problem will actually be less significant than you first suspect, since the evening should see the mood change from slightly clumsy to warm! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 22, 26, 32, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Even though it’s the weekend there’s a sense of stagnation, which may well be connected to the work front. This may materialize though a nagging dissatisfaction over something that could be improved. The best way for you to address this is quickly and sooner rather than later! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 25, 33, 40

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a definite air of recklessness, especially when it comes to practical and material matters; this could apply to cash too. A Venus/moon combination will be misguiding to say the least. Perhaps seeking those all-important second opinions will steer you away from poor decisions! Today’s Numbers: 6, 16, 23, 39, 41, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Yesterday’s lively vibe will continue but this time without the misunderstandings to navigate. However, you are likely to waste the genial vibe on an unexpected development. This could be work-related. Don’t let this develop and drag out for the entire day. Deal with it immediately! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 22, 26, 34, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The planets may cloud material and financial matters, but by focusing on pleasant interests with friends you can keep yourself grounded. If you find that you have a little too much energy, then try concentrating on others; a selfless gesture could make all the difference! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 26, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You’re likely to be a little flighty during the first part of the day, and you may be inclined to focus a little too much on yourself. On top of that a minor problem with romance is likely to surface later on, which can be put right if you’re prepared to put your needs to one side! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 22, 26, 34, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 If the day seems a little flat to begin with, don’t worry. The general mood will soon lift. However, watch the cash flow from the start, especially when it comes to social events, since you may be inclined to spend too much in order to extend the fun vibe. Know when to call it a day! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 13, 22, 30, 38

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The day may be undermined by a couple of subtle influences on two fronts. Emotional matters may well require a gentle approach, and purchases and transactions, which look a little iffy, may well throw up hidden costs. Look beneath the surface rather than accepting things at face value! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 16, 23, 39, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The day may well raise a few choices. Luckily they’re not serious ones, but you will need to take a level headed approach rather than throwing yourself wholesale into one thing. Money and friendships are most likely to be the key areas where you will need to impose some balance! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 13, 24, 32, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You may need to curb a tendency to disregard other people’s feelings, since this tendency could be related to a very recent exchange. It’s a day where you could do your own thing and/or backtrack on promises. However, it wouldn’t hurt to be a little more thoughtful! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 25, 27, 33, 48

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Donna Karan, Sting, Don McLean, Lorraine Bracco, Rex Reed, Ayumi Hamaski, Mike Rutherford, Groucho Marx, Ayumi Hamasaki, Kelly Ripa

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Vanessa Hudgens has been trying to find a good movie role since coming to fame as a result of her role in High School Musical. However, the planets tell us that she is unlikely to ever fulfill her ambition to be taken seriously as a dramatic actress!