TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

When you say Yes, say it quickly. But always take a half hour to say No, so you can understand the other fellow’s side. — Frances Cardinal Spellman

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Man has responsiblity, not power. — Native American Proverb (Tuscarora)

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

He who hurries cannot walk with dignity.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead indicate a period of significant personal growth that may well lead to some surprising changes of direction both emotionally and in terms of your long term goals. The planetary influences are turning your attention to issues affecting society as a whole over the next few months and you may find yourself drawn to some kind of voluntary activity. Romantic matters are especially well favored in the second half of the year. You may be surprised by a change in your feelings around this time, but trust your heart as only it knows what it is you really yearn for in a relationship. In general this is a year in which you need to learn to listen to your intuition.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where you may want to avoid committing yourself to too much in general, since you could experience a change of heart over something that seemed settled or agreed. The current vibe will be very bubbly, but it is not likely to have much depth to it. In addition; take any predictive statements with a liberal grain of salt! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 25, 33, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The overriding mood for today is likely to feel a great deal less pressured. However, you may not be able to let go of something that others regard as quite trivial or unimportant. If you let it, this could actually eat into your time. It’s certainly a day to draw a metaphorical line! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 22, 30, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Fairly positive influences indicate a relatively easy-going day, as long as you’re not overly time-pressured or struggling to meet a deadline. Do bear in mind that the supportive vibe will begin to recede around the evening, so try not to take on too many ventures that come with inflexible time limits! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 23, 28, 34, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There is a slight tendency to be a little too judgmental of others on a day where you are likely to commit one or two minor blunders yourself. In addition, you may veer towards a marginally tactless approach with regard to a tricky matter. Try to keep dismissive statements to a minimum! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 24, 29, 32, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Although it’s a day where you might need to think and act quickly, a Jupiter/moon mix could encourage you to take this a little too far, especially in your day-to-day life. It may be better to take your time a little more and be slightly more guarded, especially when it comes to one very impulsive decision! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 23, 27, 36, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where the highly impulsive vibe is very likely to promise far more than it can actually deliver. Your best strategy will be to allow some room for minor errors. It may be best to not take too much credit for one specific improvement or advance, which may be more down to a lucky break than skill! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 22, 29, 34, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Communications in general are likely to get a boost from the amicable vibe. Personal and professional improvements are well- aspected enough. However, tomorrow brings a little more insight. If someone or something create minor obstacles, it might be best to wait before reacting! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 15, 22, 35, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a strong argument for sticking with a certain course of action today, since your ability to objectively assess a material/ practical matter will improve as the hours progress. You’re very likely to see the situation or issue for what it really is by the evening, although you may have to take a few minor corrective steps! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 32, 38, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A marginally fretful vibe may take the shine off what is likely to be a pretty good day. You could allow vague feelings of discontent to slow you down or you could decide to take a more optimistic view and take full control of the day where possible. It is likely to be down to you to choose which way you shape the day! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 32, 36, 41, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A flighty moon/Jupiter mix is likely to encourage a highly optimistic approach on several fronts. It could have you over- indulging, over-spending, or over-estimating certain gains and results. While it’s likely to be a one-off day, you could over- stretch yourself enough to cause a pang of minor regret tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 14, 29, 30, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The main vibe of the day may feel far more supportive than yesterday’s. That said; there is a propensity to let certain opportunities slide. You will have a little more influence than you realize. A very persuasive way with words could lead to something more this evening. It’s certainly not a day to waste! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 16, 24, 32, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Your levels of emotional sensitivity are likely to dip, thanks to a rather casual vibe. It will be possible to generate a reasonably fun mood in romance. However, if you maintain a light and breezy approach, then you’re not likely to hit the right note when it comes to the deeper discussions! Today’s Numbers: 1, 14, 22, 26, 33, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: John Lithgow, Omar Gooding, Jennifer Holliday, John Le Carre, Evander Holyfield, Divine

