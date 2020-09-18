These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Live your life as an exclamation, not an explanation. — Life’s Little Instruction Book

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Bad is never good until worse happens. — Danish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

No one will stay atop the wheel of fortune all the time.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with you slipping into a fairly laid-back frame of mind. You’ll certainly be in the party mood as Thanksgiving approaches, and for a normally introverted sign you’ll be the life and soul of any gathering! However, around December time you’ll feel more inclined to knuckle down, as achievement becomes your main aim. Try and get any major projects completed by the end of February as a distraction in the form of a serious looking romance will stop you in your tracks in the spring! The late spring looks set to be a little challenging, as an opposition between your ruling planet and the sun will make you less reliable and more fickle. Don’t over-commit yourself at this time!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There is a danger of feeling a little out of your depth, which could be down to a slight sense of stagnation or moving backwards. One particular relationship may be the prime culprit. Don’t act yet; make this a day where you immerse yourself in your work and look to the weekend for some resolution! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 23, 27, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Your work routine may be subject to some minor disruptions during the first part of the day, thanks to the brief Saturn/moon aspect. Little niggles and worries will seem to crop up out of nowhere. The afternoon should see some improvements, so schedule your day accordingly! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 25, 33, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You could find that a double whammy of practical and financial concerns dampen your mood. The practical concern should be a temporary one and easily resolved after lunch. The financial niggles may not disappear so quickly. It may be prudent to rethink any spending plans! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 22, 26, 33, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You might find that you are a little impervious to the day’s demands and requirements, especially in matters of friendship or romance. Be available for others so they can talk through their issues; offer help; don’t assume that everything is ticking along nicely, because chances are, it isn’t! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 25, 33, 37, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The Mars/sun combination indicates a need to moderate your approach when it comes to relationships in general, but this includes romance too. Leos who are currently attached may find romance hard-going, while singles should perhaps avoid getting entangled in any emotional issues for now! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 22, 26, 33, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Today’s prickly planetary formation can be put to good use, making it a good time to address a relationship issue. If you can avoid being a little too critical you should find that communications are much smoother. How you act may well influence how others react! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 23, 36, 41, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Communication features strongly for you but there may be a problem with accurately interpreting what you hear or learn. You’re likely to regard any developments in a very favorable light, which may well affect your judgment. Slip off those rosy spectacles before you respond! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 32, 35, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The Jupiter/moon aspect suggests that you may be inclined to give vent to your feelings. However, the timing is slightly out. By airing some underlying concerns, which are most likely related to your day-to-day life, you’re more likely to cause than resolve problems. Think twice! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 24, 26, 40, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A need to straighten out any current work/school matters may well be down to the Pluto/moon aspect. Clearing any outstanding tasks/assignments is all well and good, but it’s a day where you’re very likely to discard something that you’ll need further down the line. Proceed with caution! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 18, 22, 31, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Money matters will take center stage. You’ll be feeling the influence of the Jupiter/moon aspect through certain financial issues. Don’t brush them under the carpet. Deal with them. On the up-side though there’ll be enough of yesterday’s charismatic vibes to get a little support or assistance! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 21, 38, 39, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There will be enough low-level disruptive influences to turn this into a ‘walking through treacle’ day. It may be that other people’s opinions are coming through loud and clear. It’s possible that you’ll need work hard to make your voice heard over the din. It’s not a good time to seek extra help or support! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 23, 27, 36, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The obstructive Jupiter/moon aspect will be balanced by one rather insightful influence, which will enable you to muddle through a mixed and slow kind of day. Friends could be worth their weight in gold, but only if you’re prepared to listen to work-related proposals and suggestions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 24, 32, 38, 43

