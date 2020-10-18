These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The world is your mirror and your mind is a magnet. What you perceive is in this world is largely a reflection of your own attitudes and beliefs. Life will give you what you attract with your thoughts think, act and talk negatively and your world will be negative. Think and act and talk with enthusiasm and you will attract positive results. — Michael LeBeuf

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Love tells us many things that are not so. — Ukranian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

If one eats less, one will taste more.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with some changes to your living space, but revamping your room or home should be done on a strict budget! December sees you slacking off – perhaps too much; it will not be a good month to rest on your laurels. Important decisions in February may be hindered by well-meaning relatives: the more advice you seek, the more confusing it could become. The summer offers many cozy moments for most – but for you August also brings some good luck and a potential new friend. The party mood comes easily in September, but don’t forget a crucial work-based commitment. The fall should see you making some decisions that will broaden your horizons – stick to them!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 While lunar aspects may highlight the solutions to ongoing matters, planetary transits are likely to gloss over the actual issues. The area most likely to be affected is romance. Take care with even casual dialogue and it may not be a good idea to indulge a sense of adventure! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 26, 33, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There may be a need for a certain amount of moderation, because you’re likely to be a little more impulsive than usual. You’ll be less likely to stop and think if you’ve got your heart set on something. If romance is involved, then it may be best to wait until later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 13, 24, 31, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There is a call for consistency. When it comes to certain decisions you may well need to demonstrate an ability to stay the course. This will be especially true when it comes to romance. Fickle responses today could become a minor source of embarrassment later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 25, 29, 33, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A lingering emotional issue could resurface, while some Cancerians could experience some quite subtle feelings of uncertainty over a particular individual. It’s certainly not a day to make firm decisions or to speak your mind, since you are likely to be almost constantly revising your opinions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 26, 34, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Don’t allow the sparkling vibe to lull you into a false sense of security. It may feel entirely possible to take full advantage of a snippet of news or development. However; don’t be tempted to give things a nudge. Patience is required. The same certainly applies to matters of the heart! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 24, 32, 37, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 While the overriding vibe is likely to feel quite vivacious, you may want to avoid those brief, romantic encounters that can be quite intense, because you could end up feeling rather unsettled by someone. Try not to overreact to a statement: confused feelings may be the underlying factor! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 26, 35, 44, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 In general terms there is not a great deal of sensitivity or tact in the current planetary vibes, so do try to watch what you say. It’s highly likely that you are going to be that little bit more happy-go-lucky and a little less careful on the romance front. Be prepared to smooth over a blunder! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 22, 28, 32, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Thanks to an effervescent vibe, you could experience a short burst of energy, which you’ll be able to apply in a constructive way. If you’re careful, the material/financial zone could benefit, and there may be a bit of incoming information that gets you thinking. Be sensitive to someone’s romantic dilemma though! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 33, 36, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Although it’s a day that has the potential to bring a little light relief, fun, and a little bit of romance too, you may need to moderate yourself for over-the-top responses. There is a slight tendency to discount the cost. That is more likely to be a metaphorical cost than a literal one! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 22, 29, 35, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A fretful undercurrent is likely to increase a growing sense of pressure. Perhaps you’ll be trying to catch up on looming deadlines or targets, or you’ll feel uneasy about stating your case in a particular situation. If you’re not careful, you may end up so swamped that you miss an important sign on the romance front! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 21, 26, 34, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You may be in a strange mood, thanks to a couple of contradictory lunar aspects There’s an old saying about looking for greener grass that you should bear in mind, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. It’s perhaps best to work out what specifically is the missing factor! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 23, 35, 42, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Both cash matters and romance could hit a bit of a rocky moment. A fairly unreliable undercurrent may well impair judgment. Attached Pisceans should try and listen to what’s being said, whereas singles should plan to keep the mood light. Aim to ease the pressure! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 21, 25, 33, 49

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Martina Navratilova, Chuck Berry, Wynton Marsalis, Violeta Chamorro, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Carly Schroeder, Pam Dawber

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Orlando Bloom is going to have an extremely interesting Fall and quite probably an even more interesting Winter. The planets suggest that some highly unusual offers are going to come his way!