Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a fun note, with the emphasis on friendships. As spring eases into summer you could find that you’re contemplating a new sporting activity; do it: it will widen your social circle, and maybe even kick-start a new romance. The summer will continue on a positive note, with some opportunities to boost your bank balance. The offers of work may not be what you would prefer, but they will certainly pay well. This period will also see you developing a rejuvenated interest in a vocational or training course that will pay dividends later in the year. The post Christmas period is likely to bring numerous short trips and days out with friends, as the emphasis swings back to your social life again. This will be the most expensive part of your twelve months ahead, so you will be very glad of the extra money gained in the summer months!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Communications are likely to be a little tricky, but if you plan ahead, then you will manage to neutralize the rather unreliable vibe. If you make this a day of empty gestures or careless promises, then you’ll probably make life more complicated than it needs to be! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 14, 23, 32, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a slightly pessimistic outlook that may influence good news. You could miss the point or even miss the hints and clues over one particular matter. Listen to your head rather than your heart, because it will offer a more objective view. There may be a second chance to redo something! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 25, 33, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The planets zone in on new understandings; new agreements and a general air of progression. You might find one individual hard to take, but give them a little time. Don’t make too many assumptions regarding this person, because your judgment won’t be as sharp as it usually is! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 19, 24, 36, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A boost of confidence will replace yesterday’s less ebullient vibe. You’ll certainly have a knack for knowing exactly what to say. However, whether you say it may be another matter entirely, since there is a slight tendency to remain too far in the metaphorical background! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 29, 32, 35, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The fiery moon will supply a boost on two fronts: there’ll be a surge of confidence and a surge of will-power. Use this combination for the good. Re-introduce some balance and restore what may be lacking or missing. The only downside to the vibe is a slight tendency to coast! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 22, 26, 33, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A marginally more impulsive approach is likely to make short work of the more mundane tasks, while a little spontaneity on your part might pave the way to a couple of one-off opportunities. However, the stress of committing to a minor risk could have a very slightly negative impact! Today’s Numbers: 1, 14, 21, 34, 38, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Constructive influences may well open up the communication lines. If you can resist a slight restlessness for long enough to read the signs, you could learn something interesting when it comes to the career front. However, it is a big if, given a potential but not quite complete development on the romance front! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 23, 27, 35, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The fiery moon is likely to bring a slightly stubborn streak on the emotional front. It’s possible that there may be a minor letdown to negotiate or resolve. Your best strategy revolves around a calm approach. Let someone else figure out where they went wrong! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 17, 26, 38, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Despite the improving vibe, you may miss some advantageous news. Do pay attention to what is being said: incoming information may be patchy and therefore subject to misinterpretation. Not looking for littler flaws may help you to zone in constructively on a lingering matter! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 29, 32, 37, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Yesterday’s fluctuating vibe is likely to switch into a more dynamic one, thanks to supportive influences. Take the opportunity of the current mood to keep going when it comes to a specific matter. This could be related to a previous agreement that still requires completion! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 25, 34, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Today should be an improvement on yesterday. If you have been feeling a little over-stretched by circumstances, then you should see certain pressures ease. It’s a day where something good could emerge unexpectedly. There’s a possible green light courtesy of incoming news too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 26, 32, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Thanks to easier-going influences, there’s a fairly impulsive vibe about the day, but unlike most signs, taking full advantage of this may not come naturally to you, although there is one exception. What you may need to watch out for is dwindling will-power when it comes to financial transactions! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 23, 34, 37, 40

