We must not allow other people’s limited perceptions to define us. — Virginia Satir

Love makes time pass; time makes love pass. — French Proverb

Economize now or suffer want later.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead could start with a dip in your energy levels, but if it seems as though something is gearing you towards making certain changes at work or school, you should regard the blips as a beacon guiding you in the right direction. In December you are likely to experience some intensity and drama in matters of the heart, thanks to a surge of water- energy. You’ll be radiating charm as always, but you’ll be inclined to over-analyze every comment too! February sees work or school becoming an area in which your confidence will be nicely tempered with a level of charisma, helping you on your way to success. However, July is a time when it’s out with the old and in with the new! The post summer period starts quietly, but changes in the way you see someone are afoot!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s likely to be a useful day in terms of practical and material matters, so long as you opt for the most sensible course of action. While the planets might bring a minor opportunity your way, it’s still entirely possible that you may give in to a rather extravagant undercurrent! Today’s Numbers: 4, 23, 25, 31, 36, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where most earth signs may have to push the boundaries a little. A problem or matter that crops up during the course of the day is likely to require some resourcefulness. However; running alongside this is a slight propensity to take the easier, quicker routes! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 14, 21, 39, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A rather self-reflective vibe could have you reading too much into too little. Something as trivial as an off-hand comment could encourage you to over-analyze incoming information. You may need to work out whether there’s anything to be gained by pursuing this! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 22, 36, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where you may struggle to keep ahead. You might believe that it’s possible to keep everyone reasonably happy, but trying to adhere to this is likely to increase your workload for very little return. Don’t allow yourself to be drawn into a pointless debate about a routine matter either! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 18, 24, 36, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A rigidly industrious vibe has the capacity to be slightly disruptive when it comes to practical matters. There are a few things you can do to minimize this. Don’t delay overdue deadlines for any longer than you have to; don’t blurt out offers of help and be prepared to reverse an earlier decision! Today’s Numbers: 1, 15, 22, 30, 35, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A new direction on the work front, which could be connected to a very recent decision, could become quite apparent today. However; there is a chance that you could get too caught up in a more inconsequential either/or choice to give the more important issues the time they deserve! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 18, 23, 34, 40

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a rather disciplined vibe, which you may find a little too restrictive. It’s possible that a few minor obstacles in the course of the day will require a more methodical and/or conventional approach than you would like. However; the cosmic restrictions can be put to good use! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 15, 27, 33, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A cooperative vibe has the capacity to help soften and perhaps completely reverse any recent misunderstandings or moments of tension. If, over the last couple of days, you veered slightly off- course in your verbal interactions, then you’ll be able to take corrective steps today! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 27, 36, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a tendency to come across as standoffish, thanks to the blunter effects of today’s planetary formation. You’ll know exactly what you want, and you’ll know just what to say to achieve it, but you may well ruffle feathers in a moment of unintentional but easily avoidable poor timing! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 34, 39, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A stable vibe is likely to restore balance. It’s a good day to tackle any metaphorical repairs and fixes on the material and/or career front. That said; do keep one eye open for new and interesting opportunities. Do leave yourself some available time and space in your schedule, just in case! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 23, 34, 39, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s possibly a day where it may be hard to stay focused and be decisive. Your motivation levels may dwindle too, especially if you’re faced with too many options. The main obstacle to making a definite commitment may well be a fear of making the wrong choice! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 26, 31, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A resilient vibe will offer discreet guidance, especially when it comes to a possible development in your emotional life. A previously strained moment can be repaired, although you may need to make the first move to get the ball rolling. It’s a day to give a little in order to get the result you want! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 23, 26, 34, 45

Famous people born on your birthday include: Arthur Miller, George Wendt, Eminem, Michael McKean, Margot Kidder, Chris Kirkpatrick, Norm Macdonald, Nick Cannon, Evel Knievel, Beverly Garland, Wyclef Jean

