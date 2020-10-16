These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

If you want truly to understand something, try to change it. — Kurt Lewin

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Love and eggs are best when they are fresh. — Russian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To chop a tree quickly, spend twice the time sharpening your ax.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with you becoming a little more earthy and practical in the way that you approach potential problems, which is just as well, because the DIY bug is likely to bite. Friends will offer the support you need when someone starts making too many demands on your precious time in December. Don’t be afraid to put your foot down. A strong influence in the spring will herald a major overhaul as money comes under the spotlight, but this will be a good thing in the long run. After the summer months you could be looking at a new romance, and your social life will gradually start picking up again. By the end of the year your social calendar should be full to brimming again.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The full moon may bring into focus something that requires more delicacy. This is possibly related to romance and almost definitely related to a cosmic clash between what you may want and what someone else expects. Tread carefully: being too one-sided may well rebound at a later point! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 26, 32, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The full moon could highlight a connection between the recent past and a minor event or occurrence in your day-to-day life/routine. While it may appear to be unimportant, it may not be wise to ignore it. Even if it appears to slip from the radar it could still have the capacity to bubble up again! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 25, 31, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day that could be centered on contacts and communication. If you meet someone new, then it’s unlikely to be connected to romance. However, it could be the start of a sparkling relationship in the Platonic sense. In addition; incoming news may be intriguing! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 23, 27, 33, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The fiery full moon is likely to bring out your perceptive side. There’s a very sharp vibe that will contain just enough of an adventurous spirit to be highly constructive. All that said; your people skills may take a slight dip, so do watch how you interact with others! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 22, 26, 35, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Incoming information could be useful, but not in the way you initially think. Anything that encourages snap or ill-informed decisions should be viewed with skepticism, particularly when it comes to your near term future. As an aside, there may be a change of plan, which could lead to something very beneficial! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 21, 32, 36, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Communications are likely to go off-beam. Planning ahead will be half the battle, but you won’t be able to anticipate every possible mishap. You may have to deal with some types who will be very opinionated, thanks to the full moon, so be prepared for minor clashes, but don’t engage with them! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 25, 31, 45, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It may be that you’re feeling quite flighty, thanks to very changeable atmosphere in the heavens. This will become apparent in matters of the heart: setting your sights too high means that you won’t be easy to please. It may be possible that second-thoughts or doubts are hovering in the ether too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 24, 26, 37, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It is possible that a low-level or minor revelation could develop into something else, thanks to a rather searching undercurrent. In addition, someone in your immediate circle is likely to be more approachable than they usually are. There’s a strong feeling of moving forward too! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 26, 32, 39, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Fiery influences may well usher in a slightly overconfident attitude and your actions could turn a trace too self-centered. Take this too far and you’re likely to receive a rather blunt reminder of how you need to consider other people. Avoid this altogether by rethinking your tactics! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 27, 34, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The full moon is likely to promise far more than it can deliver. Your ability to be cool-headed is usually one of your strong points, but you may not be able to rely on it today, especially if you paint yourself into a corner. You may also need to avoid making hasty decisions too, especially if they’re ones just to save face! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 26, 34, 41, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Air signs don’t like to feel limited at the best of times, but thanks to the full moon, you’re likely to feel quite a yearning for a little personal freedom. Perhaps you’ll need to identify exactly what is making you feel a little constrained first. Drastic reactions may not be necessary! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 27, 33, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There is going to be some intense planetary activity over the next few days, so if a risk strikes you as an attractive option, do take some time to reconsider. Be aware of what could go wrong, since the slightly rash vibe will be replaced with a much more down-to-earth one eventually! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 23, 36, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Angela Lansbury, Tim Robbins, Suzanne Somers, Kellie Martin, Tim McCarver, Flea, Bob Weir, Linda Darnell

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Kevin Spacey has tried his hand at almost every aspect of the movie and theater business. What’s more he always seems to be successful! The planets tell us that Kevin is soon going to return to acting and will have biggest success yet!