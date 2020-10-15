These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive–to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love. — Marcus Aurelius

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Lomhlaba Unzima, Lohmhlaba. [This world is a harsh place, this world.] — Zulu Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To be truly happy and contented, you must let go of what it means to be happy or content.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a hectic note, with the planets emphasizing work, money, and pleasant surprises. December, by contrast, may bring a bit of a false start: what appears to be a positive development in work or school could actually turn out to be a backward step, while the New Year period will be great for making plans, but less great for putting those plans into action. Perhaps there’s a bonus in February, or a positive career move. A quiet April leads into a muddled May, with communications creating a little tension: there may be minor challenges in the workplace, but romantic matters may prove to be distracting. June should bring support; July will be a great month for travel, and August may provide a fabulous flash of inspiration!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The fiery vibe could be highly useful for short-term targets and immediate issues and problems. Use your bursts of concentrated energy to deal with anything that can be completed either quickly or easily. Avoid those things that require a long-term view or patience! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 15, 23, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 While other signs may experience a rather noticeable lift, you’ll probably feel a slight dip. A slightly fretful undercurrent could have a draining effect and getting yourself motivated may be half the battle. It is possible that you’ll have a tendency to anticipate non-existent problems! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 28, 34, 41, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The fiery vibe has the capacity to encourage a new viewpoint when it comes to personal matters. It will help you to be honest with yourself when you cast an eye over certain key areas that perhaps require more input and/or attention. Don’t dwell too much on where the blame lies! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 26, 32, 35, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Tomorrow’s full moon is likely to bring everyone back to earth with a bump, including you. You should experience a boost of energy, which you will need to expend in a constructive way, or you could end up taking on too much and achieving nothing. Being aware of your limits and being realistic will keep you grounded! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 14, 20, 36, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The emphasis swings round to friendships, since the dynamic, slightly unpredictable undercurrent suggests there may be certain issues or matters that require your input before you can fully relax. A friend’s interpretation of a rather evenly balanced choice or decision might prove to be very helpful! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 29, 33, 37, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Being organized and being methodical will be difficult but not impossible to achieve. It depends on willpower levels when it comes to dealing with unreliable communications. There may be possible errors, delays and mix-ups; the trick is to keep your cool and not rush or panic! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 28, 32, 37, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There may be something of a whirlwind vibe for many Librans. While the overall accent will be positive, it’s perhaps a day to try and apply the metaphorical brakes once in a while, particularly when it comes to romance, which is very likely to see a dramatic and positive change of pace! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 34, 41, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A slightly chaotic undercurrent is likely to last until tomorrow. If you’re not time-pressured, then use this cosmic chaos to your advantage. A potential source of tension can be nipped in the bud more easily than presumed, and it may be easier to re-negotiate a current agreement more favorably! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 29, 35, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You may well be eager to make changes to your personal life. Unfortunately, ongoing commitments may still demand your undivided attention. What you deem as a worthy or useful cause may actually be too time-consuming to start at the moment. Don’t take on more than you can handle! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 26, 36, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A slightly carefree vibe may encourage a counterproductive approach. It’s perhaps best not to experiment with new strategies or tactics on any front, since the results could be disappointing. In addition: something that looks like a certainty may require a little more scrutiny! Today’s Numbers: 4, 10, 19, 25, 34, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You’ll have the right attitude, the right approach and a generous helping of enthusiasm, but you could misdirect all these positive energies into an unproductive area. It may be a case of not being able to see the whole picture or visualize the finished result. As with a few others, adopt a more measured pace! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 16, 23, 37, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Communications are very well aspected, which will make it a good day a great day for catching up and getting ahead of yourself. You’re also likely to be on the receiving end of some good or reassuring news. All that said; take extra care when it comes to material and financial matters! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 25, 33, 36, 44

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Emeril Lagasse, John Kenneth Galbraith, Sarah Ferguson, Penny Marshall, Linda Lavin, Vanessa Marcil, Tanya Roberts, Jim Palmer

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

It’s a brave act to try and remake the classic movie, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Thankfully for Georgia May Foote, the planets indicate that she will pull of the starring role to great acclaim!