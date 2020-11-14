These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

There is no danger of developing eyestrain from looking on the bright side of things. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Revenge is a confession of pain. — Latin Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Listen to all, plucking a feather from every passing goose, but follow no one absolutely.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will reveal a side of you that people don’t normally see: your self control and quiet determination will reap many rewards in terms of work or school, but you will sometimes feel stifled by the routine. You will feel the need to escape by behaving more erratically than usual when enjoying your leisure time, but taking up unusual interests, like tarot, will help you feel grounded again. The end of the year will see you being more patient with life. In many ways this should be seen as a year of learning. This does not mean book based learning so much as the deeper learning associated with the gradual development of self understanding!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The full moon is likely to expose unwise practical and material matters, but maybe not quickly enough. Great bargains and/or deals may turn out to be not so great; or something that seems to offer a fabulous saving may turn out to be a false economy. Take care when parting with your cash! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 33, 39, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The planets indicate that there may be a clash of interests or a direct choice to make. Some new information may seem to shed light on this choice/tension, but this could serve to further complicate your decision. Avoid snap decisions today: wait until the end of the week for a more accurate picture! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 32, 43, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A Mercury/Mars mix is likely to have a sprightly feel in an otherwise stodgy day. That said; apparently good news may well have a hidden shortcoming. There’s a chance that you may need to respond to fresh information with a certain degree of skepticism. Proceed with caution! Today’s Numbers: 4, 18, 25, 33, 37, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The full moon could really work for you, especially if there is an emotional matter preying on your mind. The insightful vibe will bring a touch of objectivity and will enable communication, but in a constructive way. A decision shouldn’t be reversed without a good reason, though! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 26, 31, 38, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thanks to the full moon, your normally sunny nature may be disrupted, leaving you feeling more touchy than usual. It’s not a day to engage with deep or involved discussions, especially on a personal level. When it comes to formal or work-based exchanges, do check your facts first! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 26, 34, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Thanks to the full moon, there may be a need to not just open up the communication lines, but to maintain them too. While someone may appear to be a little detached or even outright aloof, there is also an inclination to block someone else’s good ideas. It’s not a day to increase the tension! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 15, 21, 40, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The prickly full moon indicates a slightly pressured day. An evolving matter may develop minor complications. You might feel as though a simple or basic plan of action has been planned or prepared enough, but it could turn out to be less straightforward than you imagined! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 27, 29, 35, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You might feel you need to be a little stern with regard to a work/career matter, which could lead into inflexibility. It’s possible that you’ll be too focused on the end result to really consider your tactics, but the planets suggest that you should take a gentler approach if you want to win someone over! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 31, 34, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s possible that something may stir up old issues or highlight any potential problems on the emotional front. However, it’s also a day where communications may not be entirely reliable. In addition to this, facts could be distorted and gossip could be a little damaging too! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 23, 34, 39, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 While the full moon isn’t likely to encourage a wildly innovative approach, you may go too far the other way. You may feel that you could get more done by sticking rigidly to a set routine or schedule but if you’re not getting anywhere with one particular matter you might want to postpone it for a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 2, 12, 15, 24, 33, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a slight chill in the air, which suggests that communications could go awry in your personal relationships if you try to address too much. As with many signs, it may be best to wait a few days. Use the full moon’s diagnostic value to focus on any ongoing work based matters instead! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 23, 28, 32, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Think before you speak. While you may not be inclined to take a chance and you’ll be strong on self-discipline too, do bear in mind that it’s a day to accept rather than judge. Your decision-making abilities are likely to be more reliable than most signs, but do watch out for over-reacting to a non-issue! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 32, 37, 43

