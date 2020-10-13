These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

A drop of water has the tastes of the water of the seven seas: there is no need to experience all the ways of worldly life. The reflections of the moon on one thousand rivers are from the same moon: the mind must be full of light. — Hung Tzu-ch’eng

Little pots soon run over. — Dutch Proverb

An ounce of discretion is worth a pound of learning.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to begin with some emotional and financial stability, although if you do find that you’re getting into a rut don’t worry, because this will be short lived. You are likely to hit a creative high in the late fall, which will help curb some of that restlessness, and you’re also likely to become a more caring person too. In terms of romance expect some drama, which you’ll secretly enjoy, but you will have to do the chasing. However, things could step up a little by February, but be realistic in your expectations. The end of the year is likely to be a quieter period of time when you will be able to finally recharge your batteries.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where you could react confidently when you should perhaps take a more cautious route and vice-versa. The rather contradictory vibe certainly won’t help, but don’t be provoked into taking unnecessary risks. Trying to prove a point shouldn’t be your main aim! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 23, 27, 34, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Today sees a rather contradictory vibe develop, which could muddle a previously resolved matter. It may be one of those rare days where it is best to do little, especially when it comes to new complications. Bear in mind that you may not have your usual levels of focus and insight! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 26, 35, 43, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It may feel as though it’s a fairly constructive day, especially on the work/career front, but a slight control issue could develop. While you could find that you’re torn between quite two seemingly clear choices, it may be that the deciding factor is actually down to external factors! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 22, 27, 34, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Tread carefully when it comes to verbal exchanges: both formal and informal. The contradictory vibe could give rise to a few misunderstandings and errors. Since others may assume that some exchanges carry much deeper meanings, it might be wiser to be precise and consistence! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 26, 42, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Thanks to fresh planetary accents you could find that you feel a need to branch up and out in at least one field. A subtle either/or choice may well develop. It is possible, with a few realistic tweaks, have the best of both worlds. You may just need to identify what it is you don’t need in order to make the right choice! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 25, 28, 33, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A Mars/Pluto mix coupled with a fiery undercurrent is likely to intensify minor situations and developments. Communications will be reasonably aspected to a point, but do watch what you say. As an aside; it is possible that a nagging issue may need to be put on ice for a little while! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 22, 26, 31, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A contradictory vibe may bring in a strong sense of independence, but don’t assume you have total freedom to do and think as you choose. Incoming information is likely to dominate your day, but what may be a little more unexpected is a request or suggestion out of the blue! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 23, 29, 32, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A slightly rigid undercurrent will underpin the feisty vibe. There’s certainly the capacity for some decisions to eat into your time and a U-turn before the day is through could cause a little friction. It’s perhaps not the best day for the types of discussion that could end in a stalemate! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 22, 26, 34, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Today’s vibe, may feel quite open, but it’ll actually be a little more rigorous than you realize. A subtly restrictive and overly inflexible deadline could escalate, if you let it. It’s not a day to make snap or rash decisions on any front; nor is it a day to try and exert too much influence! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 26, 34, 38, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It is very likely that you will acquire a higher level of rather calculated shrewdness on a day where incoming news may not be entirely reliable. However; alongside this is an unusual tendency to state your case a little too quickly. Pride may well be a definite factor when it comes to careless errors! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 23, 28, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Planetary accents may reveal previously hidden complications with regard to a practical or material matter. However, given the day’s clashing vibe, your reaction may be to try and exert full control over it. However, in order to do this you may need to let something that is quite important slide! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 27, 36, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You may well be able to tap into the rather contradictory undercurrent with some good results. It’s not so much a lucky vibe backing you up, so much as a single-minded one. That said; a sense of heightened or responsibility could make life harder than it really needs to be! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 36, 41, 48

Famous people born on your birthday include: Margaret Thatcher, Paul Simon, Jerry Rice, Marie Osmond, Kelly Preston, Chris Carter, Ashanti, Nancy Kerrigan

There has been a lot of speculation about how Jennifer Aniston feels regarding the recent split between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. However, the planets suggest that Jennifer is far too busy with her own life to be that interested!