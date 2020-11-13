These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

You are younger today than you ever will be again. make use of it. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Rent and Taxes never sleep. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Satisfied people do not complain.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a high note in terms of romance, but a fickle mood suggests that you won’t be entirely satisfied. There’s a chance that once you get what you want, you won’t want it anymore! This confusion may linger into December, when chilly influences may have you taking a step back from the situation. Use these influences constructively and you should get back on track in the New Year. Relationships improve dramatically in March, but both April and May will see communication difficulties emerging. June, by contrast, will be a sizzling month; August’s planets favor travel, while September may introduce an individual who gets you thinking and by October you’ll know that you’ve well and truly met your match!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It may be a question of adapting your approach wherever necessary. Generally speaking, the morning will enable a more dynamic, energetic approach, while the early evening is likely to give way to a more languid vibe. A specific blip on the romance front may benefit from a more objective perspective, courtesy of a third party! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 24, 31, 35, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If you find yourself feeling a little reluctant to pass information on, then pause to check why. It may be based on little more than a vague notion to keep your cards close to your chest. However, it may be a risky tactic to adopt for emotional or romantic matters. This could rebound! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 23, 26, 36, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Lunar influences may not restore the warmth as much as you would like, but they will bring plenty of fun. The general vibe will be a little quirky. Communications indicate a welcome development. Whether you’re single or attached, this bodes well for your personal relationships! Today’s Numbers: 6, 19, 25, 34, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Use the lackadaisical vibe to chill a little. If possible, give yourself a break from a specific issue – one possibly connected to the home. A little distance might be all that you need. Don’t pile on the commitments either, especially if you want to reduce the stress. Look to the evening for a verbal boost! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 27, 35, 41, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Money matters may need to be kept in perspective, because the day has more to offer than personal resources and acquisitions. Besides, an opportunity to improve the material front may have hidden downsides. It’s not a day to struggle against the tide. If you sense opposition or resistance, then rethink your approach! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 29, 34, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It might be that you will feel as though your thoughts are scattered all over the place that you are perhaps low in energy levels. You may be feeling slightly defeated by too many loose ends or by a sense of something still hanging in the ether: it’s this that you will need to identify before you can resolve it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 32, 37, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The general vibe may be a little less proactive than usual. However, this should serve you well, especially if issue related to your daily routine develops. It’s possible that a minor let-down won’t come as a huge surprise to you if and when it happens. There may even be a slight sense of relief! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 37, 42, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Don’t be too surprised if you feel that there are some emotional issues holding you back. The moon’s difficult influence suggests that you might feel the need for a new beginning. While you may think you should revisit some old ideas, it’s not a good plan. There’s nothing to be gained by going over old ground! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 13, 26, 36, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The day may begin with some minor frustrations, but rest assured that they’re not too serious, and they’ll be quite easy to resolve too, especially in the afternoon, when the unsettling lunar aspects will be easier to counteract. It’ll be best not to leave anything until the evening! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 29, 33, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Mixed influences may create a bit of a confusing day, since indirect but fretful influences are likely to have you dwelling on something said or even something that you think might be said. It’s not a day to steel yourself or to expect the worst. A piece of misinformation may well be the direct cause of your unease! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 32, 36, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Trips away and short journeys are well aspected. The only block to enjoying a good or constructive day is an inclination to take the easiest route. Summoning a little energy will be the challenge, but once you get going, you should find the rest of the day is a little easier! Today’s Numbers: 4, 7, 12, 20, 38, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You can take advantage of a relatively settled day, so long as you pay attention to the subtle shifts in the general vibe. If you can push yourself a little in the AM hours, then you’ll be able to kick back in the evening. Keeping a strong sense of your goal will help, but don’t give up if it gets a little tricky! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 16, 26, 33, 47

