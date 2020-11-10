These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

To fall in love is easy, even to remain in it is not difficult; our human loneliness is cause enough. But is a hard quest worth making to find a comrade through whose steady presence one becomes steadily the person one desires to be. — Anna Louise Strong

Let every fox take care of his own tail. — Italian Proverb

Wheresoever you go, go with all your heart.

Happy Birthday! The months will start with a lure to the unknown; your fascination with this topic could distract you too much from the present though, and be responsible for some missed opportunities. Romance bodes well, as long as you don’t try too hard and don’t let people smother you. Try and keep the fun in any potential relationship. A certain lack of self discipline could become an issue late in the year; don’t overindulge and don’t let negative people drag you down with them. Financially, this could be a very positive year if you are willing to be disciplined and save when you need to. Towards the end of the year there is an opportunity for significant travel!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There may be minor pitfalls that you’ll need to avoid in order to make the most of a seemingly supportive undercurrent. The main pitfall may revolve around being a little too blasé in your response to trickier matters. A seemingly convenient, last-minute fix may not be that convenient or even attainable! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 25, 32, 35, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Subtle planetary shifts are likely to bring in a misleading vibe, particularly when it comes to emotional and romantic matters. You may be tempted to downplay the significance of a new development. Incoming news could play a part, which may need to be taken a little more seriously! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 33, 37, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A bubbly vibe will appear to liven up your social life, and while it will be possible to enjoy an easier day, you may well need to actively minimize the possibility of crossed wires or even unnecessary tension later on in the week. Specifically, you may need to consciously avoid tricky or vague suggestions! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 21, 32, 36, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A distinctly bubblier undercurrent may bring a small degree of short-sightedness, particularly when it comes to fresh news. You could find yourself changing or even dismissing pre-agreed plans on a whim. It may actually be a good idea to rethink any second thoughts you may have! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 22, 33, 36, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 First impressions may not be very reliable. A seemingly inflexible commitment made today could be converted into a rather more casual suggestion later in the week. Additionally; you may miss something quite small but important when it comes to the material/ financial zone! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 11, 29, 32, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A Mercury/Jupiter mix suggests that there may be something you need to let go. If you’re simmering over a recent argument or misunderstanding now is the time to put it behind you and move on. One specific issue that may have been bubbling beneath the surface should ease off in a couple of days’ time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 31, 36, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You’ll perhaps be a little more alert to the slightly unreliable vibe. That said; while you may need to watch that you don’t overreact, it’s possible that you’ll need to deal with a minor dilemma on the work front swiftly and efficiently. Don’t leave it for another day! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 23, 29, 35, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s perhaps a day where communications will appear to flow reliably. There’s a definite sense of progress to be made with a Platonic relationship, but don’t make any snap decisions, since incoming information later in the week may well change your mind about one particular issue! Today’s Numbers: 1, 14, 17, 25, 33, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Thanks to a Jupiter/Mercury mix you’re likely to develop into a strong sense of resolve. It’s a day where you may well tackle issues and areas that you might have been avoiding. Take care though, because the planets suggest that there may be one more factor to consider, which may not become obvious until later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 24, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A Jupiter/Mercury mix is likely to bring a slightly freer vibe, although it will be very subtle. You may feel a sense of the recent pressure easing, but don’t take it as a green light to completely relax, since a recent plan or goal may be subject to further change later on. It’s perhaps a day to keep your options open! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 22, 26, 32, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The lighter-hearted influences will offer a possibly mistimed burst of confidence. While this may help you to broach an ongoing matter, a more balanced outlook will help you to resolve it properly. It may be best to avoid those type of short-cuts that carry a slight risk of going wrong! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 24, 31, 35, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A marginally improved vibe should help to clarify a confusing matter that may be leftover from recently. A heart-to-heart may help to clear the air, but you may need to give it the time it deserves. A specific development that is possibly connected to an emotionally-based exchange may need a little more attention! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 22, 26, 31, 49

Famous people born on your birthday include: Joan Cusack, David Morse, Steve Young, Daryl Hall, Kellie Martin, Luke Perry, Michelle Trachtenberg, Dottie West, Ron Leibman, Jerome Robbins

Rumors are now starting to circulate regarding Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp. However, the planets clearly show that there is nothing romantic connecting the two celebrities!