TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

To have striven, to have made an effort, to have been true to certain ideals–this alone is worth the struggle. We are here to add what we can to, not to get what we can from, life — William Osler

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Rats know the way of rats. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Small men think they are small; great men never know they are great.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a minor stroke of good luck and the chance for a get-away break. Perhaps the two are linked. The run up to Christmas, however, may be dotted with deadlines and obligations that you really shouldn’t ignore, if you’re to get the most out of the festive season. The post New Year period offers some great work-based opportunities, but a reluctance to move out of your comfort zone could hold you back. February will be a very creative month, while March sees you questioning the wisdom of a recent decision. The planets suggest that you’ll be on the right track, but that it may take some time for you to realize it. June’s planets may create some bitter-sweet moments, while August’s planets link travel and a face from the past! September, by contrast, may involve taking a step back in a particular relationship!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The week’s subtly unadventurous vibe is likely to intensify today in a way that may feel quite restrictive and this could encourage you to consider possibly reckless opportunities. However, bear in mind that from tomorrow onwards there should be a gradual but very temporary boost! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 24, 31, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It may seem as though the communication lines get a little muddled. Maybe you’ll think that you’re missing an essential link; perhaps this is because you’ll be inclined to hear what you expect to hear. Actively seek all the facts: even the ones that are a little out of the ordinary! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 33, 37, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to a slightly materialistic vibe it’s possible that you’ll be tempted to take on far too much. This is likely to stem from a desire to either cut a few corners or possibly to score a point. The demands of work can’t be ignored, but a slight case of pride may get in the way of an easier day! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 24, 29, 32, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s possible that you will have a rather glass-half-empty frame of mind, but that said; what you may regard as an obstacle could actually turn out to be a metaphorical stepping-stone from the one stage to the next. In addition; it may be a day to at least consider a bolder alternative to a specific choice! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 32, 45, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Today’s slightly chilly vibe will be constructive to a point, although fresh information could convince you to retract or back- pedal on one specific issue. That said; although there may be a minor complication to deal with, there’s a strong indication that you’ll respond moderately, yet effectively! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 28, 32, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s likely to be a slightly all-or-nothing day, thanks to subtle planetary shifts. You’ll certainly have the right kind of balanced approach to navigate this, as long as you don’t allow others to get you down. In addition; incoming news is likely to go your way, but someone else may be in line for a minor disappointment! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 26, 34, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The day may require some careful navigation, especially during the later hours, when possibly delayed news could impact on certain plans. There may be a case of mild regret over an impulsive moment earlier in the week. However, this could turn out to be a blessing in disguise! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 24, 26, 33, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where you could aim a little too high for one of two reasons: either you’ll feel a need to establish or assert yourself, or you’ll be convinced that you’re absolutely on the right track. In either instance, it’ll be best to stick to what you know and maybe keep strong opinions to yourself! Today’s Numbers: 4, 10, 15, 23, 38, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Thanks to subtle shifts in the ether it could feel that today is just a little ‘off.’ A minor obstacle, possibly connected to something ongoing, could crop up as one of those everyday occurrences. If so, it may be best to keep negative reactions and responses to a minimum, even in the face of a possible U-turn! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 34, 41, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where you could drive yourself a little too hard and at a pace that doesn’t allow enough time for minor corrections. Being self-critical can be constructive, but only to an extent. Your best strategy may be to avoid trying to be too perfectionist. Make life easier on yourself! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 19, 23, 35, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Minor developments in the earlier hours should be addressed sooner, not later. Although you may develop a specific and minor concern, today may not be the best day for dialogue. Be careful what you say on a casual level too, as there is a potential for very minor conflict based on low-level crossed wires! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 31, 36, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day that could turn out to be successful or unproductive. It depends on how you negotiate the analytical vibe. It’ll be too easy to admit defeat before you have even started. It’ll certainly be a good idea to pace yourself, because ultimately, the more you take on, the less you’ll feel in control! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 27, 34, 47, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Demi Moore, Leonardo Di Caprio, Jonathan Winters, Kurt Vonnegut Jr., Daniel Ortega, Barbara Boxer, Calista Flockhart, Philip McKeon, Sean O”Kane, Peta Wilson

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

