Draw in the breath of life, and as you breathe, smile. — Anonymous

It is not a fish until it is on the bank. — Irish Proverb

Wise men may not be learned, learned men may not be wise.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a burst of fiery energy, where you’ll feel able to take on various new projects or ventures, but less likely to see them through! October is looking like an excellent month to travel, as the planets indicate that you’ll visit somewhere that you haven’t been before, while January will probably introduce one or two unwelcome hiccups to your love life! Try not to judge someone too harshly around this time; it could backfire! March looks to be quite an emotional, but fulfilling time. The end of the month is likely to introduce a less than welcome blast from the past; keep your cool! Don’t over commit yourself in July, and watch out for relying a little too much on others in August!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Things look more promising, as long as you’re prepared to do a little groundwork. With the moon shifting, you can use the day to catch up and get on top on the work/domestic front. It’s also a good time to correct any recent errors or oversights and boost your work reputation too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 28, 32, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Flexibility, when it comes to your general/professional arena, is something that may be lacking. A Pluto/moon combination is likely to encourage slightly guarded decisions and reactions on a day where you might need to think and act quickly. It will help if important decisions can be postponed! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 23, 34, 41, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Chillier influences should, believe it or not, provide enough oomph to take charge or take the initiative on the work front. A subtle change could be a blessing in disguise. Incoming information may not be clear enough to act on, but a few hints here and there may at least point you in the right direction! Today’s Numbers: 5, 7, 15, 24, 27, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The somber effects of the moon are likely to scatter your energies too far and you could find that you keep getting sidetracked from all your plans and good intentions. A reliable friend’s advice may help put you back on the right track though; look to an earth sign for the most impartial guidance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 31, 38, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The Venus/Saturn combination is likely to create the sort of misunderstanding that can be easily resolved with open communication lines. Some indecision on your part may well be interpreted by others as inflexibility. Be clear about any reservations you may have, but demonstrate a willingness to adapt! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 27, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Certain influences are likely to encourage useful thoughts about your immediate future. That said, you may have a slightly pessimistic view. Try not to assume that colleagues and/or friends are being less appreciative than usual, because the planets will actually be highly supportive! Today’s Numbers: 5, 16, 22, 29, 35, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s the kind of day where previously unseen cracks may become visible. Something that you’ve been working on could start to show weaknesses or flaws. Regard it as a useful development, one that will not only help you to do the repairs, but will also help you to make some useful improvements too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 16, 25, 33, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A chance to do something completely different is likely to impact. Personal and professional improvements are all well aspected today, but less so tomorrow, so do accept any one-off opportunities. If someone or something create minor obstacles, it might be best to wait before reacting! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 27, 31, 38, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s likely to be one of those frustrating days where nothing really seems to go right and it may be that support is in short supply too. You could even find that you’re caught between two opposing views. Your best strategy for today is to stick to the middle ground as much as possible! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 15, 22, 35, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 While everyone else will seem to be striding ahead and being quite serious you’re likely to be a little flighty and a little distracted. There could be an unexpected reappearance or reoccurrence of a particular matter: watch how much time you devote to this development: it’s a potential non-starter! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 22, 29, 33, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The moon adds some much needed control and organization to your day. There’s much to be gained from being a well prepared on the work front. That said; don’t allow this to impact on personal relationships. Try to keep a slight chill out of your professional relationships too! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 31, 33, 43, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Today could go either way. You’ll either allow feelings of discontent to slow you down or you’ll decide to take a more optimistic view and shape the day your way. The fairly strong and encouraging Jupiter/moon aspect right now is clear: don’t give in to the negative undercurrent. Ignore them! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 22, 26, 31, 48

Famous people born on your birthday include: Brett Favre, David Lee Roth, Ben Vereen, Peter Coyote, Julia Sweeney, Mya, Jodi Lyn O”Keefe, Jodi Lyn O”Keefe, Bob Burnquist, Jodi Lyn O”Keefe, Tanya Tucker

George Clooney may have been quiet lately, but he has a surprise project in the pipeline. According to the planets, this will all become clearer to the public before the end of the year!