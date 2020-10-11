These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

It is magnificent to grow old, if one keeps young. — Harry Emerson Fosdick

Quarrels do not last long if the wrong is only on one side. — French Proverb

A great fire may follow a tiny spark.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with you becoming a little more earthy and practical in the way that you approach potential problems, which is just as well, because the DIY bug is likely to bite. Friends will offer the support you need when someone starts making too many demands on your precious time in December. Don’t be afraid to put your foot down. A strong influence in the spring will herald a major overhaul as money comes under the spotlight, but this will be a good thing in the long run. After the summer months you could be looking at a new romance, and your social life will gradually start picking up again. By the end of the year your social calendar should be full to brimming again.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s an uncertain day: you could end up feeling overly sensitive and emotional or you could end up feeling quite cool and indifferent. You may feel that you could get more done by going slightly against the grain, but if you’re not getting anywhere with one particular matter, then it may be time for a rethink! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 16, 23, 34, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A prickly sun/moon mix suggests that sensitivities may be quite high and it may not take much to cause a few very minor disagreements and debates. Your best strategy will be to disengage from anything that looks a little touchy. In addition; it’s perhaps a day to avoid team work! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 25, 32, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A slightly lackluster vibe may well feel a little obstructive for those with a naturally mercurial nature. In addition; an unhelpful Venus/moon mix may well have you wanting to go over old ground. That said; if you do feel moved enough to redress a very slight wrong, make sure you get the timing right! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 29, 33, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Tricky planetary mixes are actually likely to present a more productive day than you realize. Don’t get too despondent if a work/career matter appears to be going off the boil, or not going you had hoped, because it’ll probably go better than expected. Romance, as an aside, is on the up too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 13, 25, 34, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where you’re likely to be quite sensitive to the highly watery vibe. The more pessimistic hints and rumors should be ignored for now, since it’s possible that they’ll contain nothing of any substance. Keep your thoughts to yourself and try not to expect impossible standards! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 24, 36, 42, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 While the watery vibe will be one that encourages a mature and diligent approach you may find that you’re more inclined to behave in a fairly inflexible way. It’s quite possible that a small or minor obstacle on the emotional front will be the root cause of this temporary trend! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 22, 28, 31, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The key phrase for nearly all signs, including yours, is the middle-ground. It’s definitely a day to exert your influence gradually and gently. If certain developments aren’t moving quickly enough for your liking, then perhaps find out what is causing the delay before trying to correct it! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 23, 27, 34, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s possible that two separate issues will develop side-by-side. A prickly Venus/moon mix is likely to precipitate a few inner doubts on the work front, and you could feel as though you’re struggling with a personal matter. Don’t conflate the two, though: keep them separate! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 28, 31, 35, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There is a kind of unsettled flavor to the day, thanks to a vague, almost wishy-washy vibe. It may be harder than normal to stay focused on current matters, thanks to minor a distraction. In addition; there’s a strong hint that you should avoid dwelling on a recent and minor development! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 27, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You might feel you need to be a little stern with regard to a work/career matter. However, this could descend into outright inflexibility. It’s possible that you’ll be too focused on the end result to really consider your tactics, but in order to win more support, take a more tailor-made approach! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 22, 39, 43, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Practical and material plans may develop complications, thanks to a prickly undercurrent. If this is down to an oversight on your part, then be receptive to those incoming suggestions that will help to correct the error. Don’t allow a sense of pride to encourage you to take the trickier route! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 24, 30, 35, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The watery sun/moon mix is likely to radiate a corrective vibe, which will be useful on one level, although it could create a little tension with colleagues. While you’ll start to recognize what needs addressing, you’ll still need to keep the communication lines open for those around you! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 28, 34, 39, 40

Famous people born on your birthday include: Roy Scheider, Mackenzie Phillips, Tim Rice, Ann Reinking, Donna Fargo, Chris Joannou

Justin Bieber was never hugely popular with most people, but he did have a large number of very adoring fans. However, the planets suggest that his recent outburst attacking his own fans will have done his career significant harm!