TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

To unparted waters, undreamed shores. — William Shakespeare

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Goodness speaks in a whisper, evil shouts. — Tibetan proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

May a happy star always light your path.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to alternate between periods of extended relaxation where you may wonder how you managed to be so lucky as to achieve such a contented and worry free life and periods of intense activity. The high points of activity are likely to relate to changes in career or school focus in the first few months of the year. However towards the end of the year there will be a very busy period relating to a significant emotional attachment. This may well be a marriage of a close family relative or it may even be your own. All in all the coming year will be one you look back on with great fondness.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You might find that your mood could swing between feeling on top of everything, and feeling as though you’re falling behind. Scattered influences are very likely to create a series of very minor glitches, which, if you ignore them, will soon mount up. It’s a question of efficiency! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 24, 33, 36, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Jupiter will be radiating some slightly obstructive vibes, at least until the early evening. There’s likely to be a certain amount of progress on the work front, but this should not be taken as a strong indicator to rely on luck when it comes to sorting out an emotional matter! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 31, 39, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Awkward daytime influences could have you dealing with some obstructive types, but don’t assume that they’re being deliberately difficult. Communications may be a little misleading. Something said could be misinterpreted. It’s certainly a day to strive for clarity! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 34, 41, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The daytime hours may well see you being a little too opinionated at a point when you will really need a little more balance and sensitivity to deal with a practical matter. The evening hours should restore the balance, but you may have to act quickly to undo some minor damage! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 29, 32, 36, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You might find that you’ll be feeling a little limited by your environment, thanks to the Jupiter/moon aspect. Since the fun-factor will be lacking you may be tempted to liven up the atmosphere by taking a slight risk, but don’t. It’s definitely a keep-your-head-down kind of day! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 24, 36, 41, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 If you have been cutting a few corners at work then it’s a day where you may need to speed up, but in the right way. Setting out unrealistic objectives and then trying to pull out all the stops to achieve them will not be the right way. It’s a day to take on board other people’s opinions! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 26, 29, 33, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Cash matters may begin to appear very well-aspected, but a slight recklessness in your planetary influences could distort your perspective. Any schemes related to money will need to perhaps have a get-out clause, while agreements and contracts may need to be put on hold! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 15, 21, 32, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Communications are likely to be rather unreliable during the earlier part of the day, although the evening influences have the capacity to clear-up or at least make some headway on an on-going matter. Choose your moments wisely and let the dialogue develop naturally! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 29, 33, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The start of the day may be hard work and those matters requiring a little lateral or creative input may seem to hit a slight block. That said; the PM hours are certainly a lot more cooperative than the AM hours, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to reverse this trend with a little persistence! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 27, 35, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You might find that there’s a strong hint of expectation in the air, although this is not likely to develop into anything concrete or visible. However don’t just focus on the obvious indicators. It might be that the anticipated changes are either subtle, or they occur where you least expect them! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 26, 32, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You are very likely to slip into quite a flighty mood. If you’re working on or dealing with the sort of things that are simple and quick, then you’ll be in your element. Those tasks/duties that require a great deal of consideration might test your patience, though! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 21, 38, 41, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Communications will be iffy. It could be that someone who appears to be very reasonable is actually being a little selfish or controlling. Having a peaceful environment will be important for you, but don’t feel obligated to put up with poor or thoughtless behavior! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 23, 32, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Julie Andrews, Mark McGwire, Randy Quaid, Jimmy Carter, Stella Stevens, Jay Underwood, Walter Matthau, Rod Carew

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Chris Pratt is doing extremely well right now thanks to the success of his latest movie, co-starring alongside Denzel Washington. The movement of Jupiter suggests that this is just the beginning of a very successful period for Chris!