TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Pay no attention to what the critics say; no statue has ever been erected to a critic. — Jean Sibelius

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

One does evil enough when one does nothing good. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Sow much, reap much; sow little, reap little.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start rather intensely, thanks to the transit of the planets; you’ll tend to feel things deeply, which suggests that romance will be one roller- coaster ride! There might also be a tricky choice to make: do you go with what you know or do you branch out a little despite some reservations? Don’t just make a snap decision on this one and be prepared to do some delving! From August through to November you’ll need to schedule your time carefully because there will be changes on the work or school front too! By January the pace will thankfully slacken, enabling you to reap the rewards of a demanding few months!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where your enthusiasm levels will be on the increase, but your staying-power might be on the decline. In addition; a marginally tense vibe could muddle what should be a fairly simple issue. It may be a good idea to concentrate on this one specific key area: potentially a personal matter! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s likely a day where other signs blunder forwards, more or less oblivious to the potential glitches. You may feel compelled to help, but it’s perhaps a wiser strategy to remain on the sidelines. Don’t do as others do. Additionally; it may be a good idea to avoid judgmental types too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 24, 39, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A genial but ultimately short-sighted vibe is likely to heighten the element of competition. Even if you complete everything on your to-do list, it may still be difficult to feel as though you’ve achieved very much. Part of the problem may be aiming for rather unrealistic targets for possibly the wrong reasons! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 22, 26, 35, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The somewhat tense vibe has the potential to cause a minor clash with someone on the emotional front. It’s a day where actions and/or dialogue from the past are likely to be brought up in conversation. However, something useful may well evolve on the back of this exchange! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 26, 28, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day to maintain a reliable and committed image, since subtly amplified planetary influences won’t really support sensitive decisions. Avoid acting on impulse when it comes to important work/career choices too. Additionally; you may attach too much importance to one specific development! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 21, 30, 38, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A sun/Uranus mix may encourage you to venture into new territory when it comes to a development outside of work. However; it’s a day where your expectations may be a trace too high and your consideration for others may be lower than it usually is. This is not likely to win anyone over! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 24, 27, 33, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Given the rather short-sighted vibe, do watch what you say today. There’s a slight propensity to overreact to news and/or take a rather one-sided view to incoming information. It’s equally possible that casual comments should be taken at a surface level too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 26, 35, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It may be the weekend, but there’s an indirect emphasis on your career zone. You may notice a difference in how others respond to your suggestions. That said; this may not be altogether a good thing. In addition; there may be an unexpected development at some point in the day: don’t necessarily ignore it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 20, 32, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 As with several other signs, you may need to resist the short-sighted currents of the sun/Uranus mix. There is a slight tendency to let someone down for a minor and/or temporary gain. With this in mind it may be best to reconsider something that you regard as an inconvenience! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 24, 29, 36, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where the overriding vibe may present certain problems in an overly simplistic light. There’s also the possibility that a recent and unexpected success could actually increase a low-level sense of self- imposed pressure. Do watch what you say or claim, just in case! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 20, 35, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You may come across as fairly contradictory in your relationships. The whole equation of ‘give-and-take’ may well be unevenly balanced, especially when it comes to your time and attention. It’ll be a very fine line: one that is very easy to cross and someone close may have a valid complaint! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 17, 26, 32, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Your day is likely to be the inverse of most people’s, in that there’s a strong possibility that someone may try to get you to guarantee something which is beyond your immediate control. That said; whether it’s best to be utterly candid, or not, is likely to be fifty-fifty either way! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 30, 38, 46

