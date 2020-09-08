These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Where I was born and how I have lived is unimportant. It is what I have done with where I have been that should be of interest. — Georgia O’Keefe

To the good listener, half a word is enough. — Spanish Proverb

Control the winds by trimming your sails.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will begin with some exciting career news. If you are still in education this will probably relate to a particularly good set of results. While you are still basking in your successes on the work or school front you will find yourself at the centre of some serious romantic interest. You will need to be careful though a close friend may also have designs on this same person. The second half of the year will begin with an unexpected gift or windfall from a distant relative and the possibility of some long distance travel. You need to look after yourself towards the end of the year as a very important project will require you to be in good health. All in all this should prove to be a very satisfying year!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Don’t rely too much on your instinct or intuition over a certain matter today, because minor but unhelpful aspects from the moon are likely to misguide you. Getting too involved in the matter will complicate things even more, while trying to remain detached will actually help clarify the facts! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 16, 21, 34, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Determination may be your best strategy today. Persisting with a practical or work-related matter might seem counterproductive, especially if others are inclined to share your opinion. However, keep going. Even if you don’t get the best results you’ll still get a sense of satisfaction that you’ve done your best! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 22, 26, 37, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If romance went off the boil a little, then use today to get it simmering again. Communications in emotional matters are well aspected, but be warned: work/school matters shouldn’t be left to chance and don’t leave it to others to pick up the flak on your behalf! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 26, 32, 41, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Watch the cash-flow today; avoid borrowing, even if you’re absolutely certain that you can pay it back. By the same token avoid lending too, because financial transactions and agreements, especially informal ones between family members and friends, aren’t brilliantly aspected! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 27, 33, 37, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It is definitely a mixed day today: on the one hand people are generally supportive, but it may feel as though one authority figure is making too many demands. Similarly an emotional matter may appear discouraging, but a more flexible approach on your part will make it easier to talk! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 19, 26, 33, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The day will be an improvement on yesterday, in that you get a lot more freedom to do what you want, but there are still one or two minor pitfalls to avoid. Work or school may set the scene for some fairly harmless misunderstandings, but you might be inclined to overreact! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 23, 32, 36, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Improving influences in the afternoon should offset or reverse the heavier morning ones. Don’t be too dismayed if plans made early in the day need a certain amount of tweaking later on; just keep your cool. There could be a little good luck adding a little extra sparkle to the end of the day too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 18, 27, 34, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A slow, sluggish mood is not what anyone might expect from a fire-sign, but when people look to you for results, they might need to perhaps consider whether their expectations are too high. Don’t let others apply a guilt trip: it won’t hurt certain types to exert a little more effort! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 22, 26, 32, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A sun/moon clash suggests that you may encounter a rather unhelpful person today. Knowing what makes them tick and keeping it all in perspective may be half the battle. Don’t mistake someone’s slapdash approach for arrogance and maybe keep critical comments to a minimum! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 36, 43, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You can limit an inclination to overspend by curbing the ‘must have it’ attitude. A cooling off period will be a very sensible strategy to employ. Tell yourself that whatever has caught your eye will still be there tomorrow, when improved influences will help you make more of an informed decision! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 22, 31, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A couple of challenging influences suggests that you may either get the wrong end of the stick, or you may get some disappointing news today. Generally, communications aren’t well aspected, but there will definitely be a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to progress on the work front! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 26, 32, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 After the last couple of iffy days you may be facing a backlog of work, but don’t despair; Thanks to supportive lunar influences you should have a brisk and efficient day, where you’ll cut through the bulk with few problems. Don’t forget to take some time to recharge your batteries this evening! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 23, 32, 34, 46

Famous people born on your birthday include: Chris Cuomo, Gillian Anderson, Eric Bana, Whitney Houston, Melanie Griffith, Robert Shaw, Sam Elliot, Sam Elliott

