These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Age does not make us childish, as some say; it only finds us true children still. — Goethe

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Though a tree grow ever so high, the falling leaves return to the ground. — Malayan Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Seeking affection as a sunflower faces the sun.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will begin with a period of intense focus on material matters that is likely to be stimulated by a change in lifestyle that requires some rethinking of your personal budget. The summer months will see your creative side coming to the fore and there is a good chance of you losing yourself in some form of artistic pursuit for a while. However, as the year progresses there will be a need for you to pay more attention to one particular relationship. There is a chance that in the preceding months your own development may have seen you placing the needs of those close to you on the burner. You will have time to rectify this before the year is out.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A Neptune/Venus aspect indicates that you may experience one or two uncomfortable eye-opening moments. While luck is not exactly on your side, an ability to think quickly will be a useful strength. That said; don’t be too slick or glib when it comes to emotional interactions! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 24, 26, 33, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The watery influences are likely to create something of a charged atmosphere. Verbal exchanges may be a little more intense and romantic ones may go slightly off the boil. It may not be the best day to try and repair little rifts: since you could say something that you might find difficult to retract! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 26, 32, 43, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s likely to be a useful day in terms of practical/ material matters, so long as you opt for the less risky course of action. On the romance side, you may need to dedicate some time and energy into an area that could do with some attention. You may also need to reverse or undo an aloof response or reaction! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 23, 27, 36, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Planetary interactions are likely to create some strong feelings amid an unpredictable backdrop. It’s possible that someone is about to make contact with you, but first meetings and encounters may be tinged somewhat with a marginally edgy undercurrent. Take care with what you say! Today’s Numbers: 1, 11, 14, 21, 38, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A Venus/Neptune mix may well impact on the way you network with others. Since many other signs are likely to have particularly low tolerance for sterner interactions, you could find that you’re saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. Blunt or tactless observations may need to be toned down! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 32, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Indirect influences emphasize progress and personal endeavors on the work/career front. You’ll be radiating a little more confidence and authority. A possibly tricky work-related matter can be sorted out with ease if you coordinate your efforts with colleagues. That said: romance may require far more TLC! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 37, 42, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There could be some unexpected news and while you’re likely to meet this development head on, it’s not a day to assume that you can rely on the help of those around you. An off comment could upset what will be a delicate balance. Romance might be a little hit-and-miss too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 25, 33, 37, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A subtle Venus/Neptune mix could impact on your relationships in general, but in a subtle way. Look out for mixed signals and misunderstandings. You may want to hold back, but someone, who is perhaps more impulsive, may want to move things forward. There should be enough middle ground! Today’s Numbers: 4, 9, 13, 22, 34, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Caution, common sense, and general attention to detail will kick in, although the somewhat edgy undercurrent is are likely to make you a little too focused and a little too driven, especially when it comes to emotional and/or romantic matters. It’s a day where you shouldn’t really look for problems! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 26, 36, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a slightly high-maintenance vibe about, particularly in the emotional zone. Getting to the root of one particular matter may require a rethink on your part. As an aside; minor but good news could lift your mood, but don’t let it distract you from dealing with more immediate problems! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 24, 28, 31, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s a day where you may need to strike the right balance between assertiveness and sensitivity. A perceptive observation on your part could pave the way for some much needed commitment, whether that is connected to a friendship, or romance. However; take care with how you communicate this! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 26, 33, 37, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It may be best to disregard incoming advice, since that advice, no matter how well-intentioned, might prevent you from making the most of the day. If you find that you go through a change of heart with regard to an important matter, then do seek an alternative opinion! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 13, 26, 34, 41

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Chasez, Dustin Hoffman, Mel Tillis, Connie Stevens, Keith Carradine, Bradley Mcintosh, Drew Lachey, Dave “The Edge” Evans

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Miranda Kerr is newly engaged and just as excited as any other bride to be. However, the planets tell us that there may be some unexpected news around the corner!