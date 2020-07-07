These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Every man has his own destiny; the only imperative is to follow it, to accept it, no matter where it leads him. — Henry Miller

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

No revenge is more honourable than the one not taken. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Two hands should be twice as busy as one tongue.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a hectic note; changes in your social life will be very positive, as a couple of friendships go from strength to strength. The summer looks set to bring more changes in your immediate environment as the planets bring out the interior designer in you; watch the cash! September looks like it will bring some much-needed peace and quiet, during which time you’ll be able to recharge your batteries, but start saving now for a fabulous fall. Romantic encounters in December should be taken with a pinch of salt; enjoy them, but don’t invest too much energy into these liaisons!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where slowing down may actually help you to get more done. You may think that you’re working steadily and you may not even realize that you’re operating at a rushed pace, but others are likely to. Attention to detail is far more likely to secure the results you want! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 28, 32, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A slightly insular vibe to the day is likely to clash with the more dynamic planetary influences. You may well assume that a methodical approach is all you need to get past one particular matter. However, thinking outside the box may not carry as many risks as you assume! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 16, 24, 33, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Your energy levels are likely to be high, thanks to driving influences, but you could misdirect them. It’s possible that one little smattering of poor luck and/or mistiming will be enough to push you back in the right direction again. However, you may need to know when to quit again! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 19, 28, 31, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 In the clash between the restrictive influences and the more expansive ones you may find yourself aligning to the restrictive ones every time. You might benefit from, not breaking them as such, but certainly tweaking them. Don’t stray too far from your comfort zone, though! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 17, 26, 33, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The shifting moon could have a bit of a negative impact, especially where communications and dialogue are concerned, since you may come across as rather frosty. There could be a slight moment of awkwardness over a disclosure: whether you share the information should be a matter of common sense! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 21, 30, 38, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Airy influences will create a reasonably benign atmosphere to begin with. You may well be able to wrap people around your finger and get your way over most things, but particularly on the work front. However, watch out that you don’t manipulate an established or pre-agreed matter without consulting those involved! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 24, 38, 42, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 As days go, it’s certainly an easier one to navigate on the emotional front. However, don’t take this as cosmic permission to kick back when it comes to practical and material matters. Staying focused on the work/career front will still be required too. It’s not a day to do as you please! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 20, 28, 32, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Be careful what you agree to. If you have to give in a little too much without receiving anything in return, you may end up feeling quite resentful. This this could relate to workload distributions or even possibly to sharing the credit for a recent success. It’s a day to be fair! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 21, 30, 36, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s certainly not a bad day, but there may be a slight chill in general. Don’t be at all tempted to rely on your ability to present a persuasive argument on any front, because what you may think will be delicate reasoning, others may well view as unnecessarily pushy! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 24, 33, 38, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A snippet of news or incoming information could provoke one of two straightforward reactions: you’ll either want to invest all your time and energy in this, or dismiss it without further thought. The planets suggest that you may end up trying to do far too much far too soon! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 17, 26, 37, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A minor misunderstanding, most likely with a friend rather than a work colleague, could cause a slight mood dip in an otherwise positive day. Make sure that any crossed wires are disentangled, or you might feel a little resentment building up over the day. Don’t let it get to that point! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 21, 30, 38, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Today is definitely not a day for spontaneous or snap decisions. Whatever options need to be considered, you’re very likely to consider all angles before you commit yourself. While you’re likely to make the right decision in the end, time may be an important part of the process too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 32, 37, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Michelle Kwan, Doc Severinsen, Vonda Shepard, Jorja Fox, Ringo Starr, Pierre Cardin, Shelley Duvall, Bill Campbell, Cree Summer

