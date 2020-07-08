These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I was going to change my shirt, but I changed my mind instead. — Winnie the Pooh

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Those who have free seats at a play hiss first. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Forget injuries, never forget kindnesses.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a very positive note, with journeys and travel very well aspected. Cash matters look strong throughout August, apart from one or two blips. September may be challenging: it may be a case of two steps forward and three back. A close friend brings some much needed perspective in October and by December you will start tapping into your musical or artistic skills. Planetary changes will bring out your more assertive side early in the New Year, which will be a good thing. May could prove to be a challenging month, but by the end of the year it’s possible that you’ll be feeling happier, luckier, and more confident!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A whole string of negative aspects could have you feeling as though you have hit a brick wall today: maybe there’s unwelcome news; maybe work matters resurface, or perhaps there’s a hint of discord in romance. Don’t get too disheartened: by the late afternoon several of these problems will melt away! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 28, 31, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You should prepare yourself for one of those days where those irritating little mishaps slow your routine down. However, it is only temporary and arranging an evening with your friends will soon lift your mood again. The daytime has the potential to be very productive and useful! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 23, 33, 37, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You could find that you’re not feeling as self sufficient as you usually do. You may even feel overemotional and appear a little sentimental to the people around you. This is because of the rather intense lunar influences. Indulge it; watch a weepy film with some like minded friends! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 21, 38, 42, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 In an almost unchanged continuation of yesterday you’re likely to experience a very intense emotional outlook today, but watch that you don’t ride rough-shod over anyone in an effort to get what you want. Spending time with an unusual or zany friend will help soften that sharp exterior! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 26, 34, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The moon is playing havoc with nearly everyone today and the afternoon brings more prickly influences, but even so your mood is likely to lift. It could be a chance to start afresh or wipe the slate clean, or it could be that you learn something to your advantage! Cash opportunities are strongest before lunch! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 18, 23, 32, 39

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You’re likely to have your head in the clouds today, thanks to the moon, but this should be a day for catching up with friends, because one of them, quite probably a fellow earth sign, could inspire you into action. If it’s a new direction you’re looking for then look no further than this grounded friend! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 25, 31, 37, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 In amongst the very pesky lunar influences is one excellent one, which should assist communications. This aspect should ensure that your actions or words aren’t misinterpreted by someone who tends to be a little inflexible. Don’t be too afraid to speak your mind today! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 17, 28, 33, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Usually it’s good to follow a friend’s advice; usually they can step back and see what you can’t, but today you might be wise to do what you think is right, especially if you suspect that your friend is way off target! Try to do this tactfully, though, in order to avoid hurting their feelings! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 22, 26, 31, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Money is looking good today, but thanks to the moon you’re not likely to have much time to appreciate it! With this cash boost along with some pesky planetary influences. Going to the mall is probably not an option on a day where work matters might bubble up out of nowhere! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 36, 42, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Communications may present some minor problems today, especially with close friends or partners. You may start to feel that you’re living in a comedy of errors, but a great sense of humor will enable you to see the funny side! It’s not all muddled and misleading though: one illuminating comment proves useful! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 14, 23, 39, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Yesterday’s hassles should ease significantly. It’s a day to structure as you want; as long as you take into account any cash restraints. The afternoon may well bring an interesting development: something currently on the sidelines is likely to attract your attention. Note it for future reference! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 36, 42, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If you can resist the temptation to draw attention to a matter that is best left alone for now, then there’s no reason why your day shouldn’t sparkle. This is a day where unresolved tensions can either be settled or stirred up. Perhaps if you give it some time, the answers and solutions will come! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 24, 39, 48

