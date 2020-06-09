These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

There is no greater loan than a sympathetic ear. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When you throw dirt, you lose ground. — Texan Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Fortune comes in many disguises.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with you in a slightly indecisive mood, because you’ll have lots of new ideas, especially in terms of work or school, and while the notion of respect and recognition will appeal you’ll also need to slow down a little to give yourself time so that you can recharge your batteries. It will be a delicate balancing act, but your time for glory will come in spring if you miss the golden opportunity in January. The summer months look hectic: the chance to make money in June will keep you happy, but an opportunity to improve your love- life will be the highlight! Late September will be more work or school focused, with a swift change in attitude to work or school very likely!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a slightly easier day, but do still be prepared for unforeseen and minor complications when it comes to career matters (and possibly any public functions). The daylight hours in particular may radiate a somewhat sloppy vibe and you may just have to scale down your expectations a trace! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 27, 32, 41, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s certainly a good day for small, gradual improvements. However, it’s a day where you should only commit to new ventures if you know you’ll definitely be able to sustain that commitment. Don’t assume that you can make snap decisions as you go. As an aside; an offer out-of- the-blue could be on the cards too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 18, 25, 33, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There is a more cooperative vibe at work. You may even learn something of interest on the career/work front. That said; a marginally disordered development later in the day is possible, and although you may want to try and impose immediate control, it may not be a good idea to leap in! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 29, 32, 38, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Take care with how you interpret everyday developments. It’s not really a day for small talk or casual comments and misunderstandings could occur quite easily. A suggestion or proposal may sound like it’s not serious, but do check first, discreetly, before you react! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 26, 34, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There may well be a slower, possibly restricted vibe, which you may find hard to work with. That said; a glimpse on the immediate horizon of something better may well offer enough incentive for you to accept the pace. As an aside: there could be a genuinely positive angle to a small blunder or glitch! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 19, 27, 33, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A more reflective, subtly proactive vibe should move in, bringing plenty of scope for some gentle repairs and corrections where needed. An incoming message with a personal angle could get you re-thinking something currently on your mind, so do be prepared to metaphorically shift gear as and when required! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 23, 26, 31, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to a rather staid sun/moon mix it may feel as though nothing is going according to plan. An emotional issue or dilemma could be blown out of proportion and you’re likely to see an insult or a slight where there is none. The root cause of this may well be down to someone’s sense of insecurity! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 28, 33, 37, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The highly motivating sun/moon mix is likely to benefit personal matters for most water signs. That said; a tempting offer may need some careful thought, especially if it requires an extended level of commitment. It’s a day to strike the right balance between expectation and reality! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 23, 30, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A marginally fretful vibe is likely to have a surprisingly beneficial effect, in that you’ll be more inclined to ask the right questions and heed the answers. Do so discreetly though. An announcement may have a slightly disruptive influence on your plans, but there may be more to come! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 36, 42, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day that may start off uneventfully, but don’t write anything off. An unexpected contact could be very welcome, particularly when it comes to career matters. Making the right impression at the right time will be relatively easy, if you can avoid being a little too strident! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 18, 26, 32, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s perhaps a day to exercise a little caution on most fronts. Don’t be too fooled by an apparent air of progression. Don’t make too many assumptions, because your judgment may not be as neutral as you assume. On a separate note: you may need to let something quite minor slide! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 24, 32, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Thanks to a gently corrective vibe. A reoccurring issue could have an ultimately positive outcome and a new path or route on the career front could develop. That said; if you choose to ignore minor hints today, then they’re likely to resurface again in a few days’ time! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 21, 32, 35, 40

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Greg Rusedski, Rosie Perez, Swoosie Kurtz, Jane Curtin, Billy Rose, Jo Anne Worley

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Jennifer Aniston is not one to let go of negative feelings easily and this is demonstrated by the arrangement of planets in her astrological chart. Unfortunately, the planets suggest this may cause her some heartache in the near future!