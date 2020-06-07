These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Many things are lost for want of asking. — English Proverb

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The man who does not learn is dark, like one walking in the night. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A dog in a kennel barks at his fleas; a dog hunting does not notice them.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a balanced note, thanks to a period of thinking and reflection. It will be a time for planning changes rather than making them, so if you are at school maybe something will make you think hard about your future career, especially around June. There will be challenges throughout the coming months but you will have the planets on your side: take a bit of a risk in August and put your foot down over travel plans. When the planets start to exert an optimistic influence in the fall there will be some good surprises to look forward to, in terms of romance! December will be the month for breaks and vacations, thanks to the element of Air!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There may be a call for a sensitive response in the light of a minor misunderstanding or disagreement. An emotional matter could be the focus of this minor stress, but equally, work matters may require a certain amount of tact and possibly discretion. A more flexible approach is a must! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 27, 32, 36, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a definite upswing, with everyday matters looking distinctly perkier, thanks to a gently positive vibe. There’s also a hint of a possible change of mind, a change of heart, or even a new direction to choose. That said; don’t try to cram everything into the day: be selective! Today’s Numbers: 7, 9, 13, 25, 34, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There seems to be a bit of a clash between work and play. It’s not really a day where you can do both; it’s a day where you won’t be able to get away with cutting corners or sweeping any outstanding matters out of sight. Friends’ advice is perhaps not as great as could be! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 25, 28, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The improved aspects indicate that the daytime at least is likely to be successful. Don’t waste the positive vibes by pursuing the sort of activities that you could do any day. If something needs putting right, then tend to it. If an opportunity crops up, then take it. It’s not a day to postpone certain tasks! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 29, 32, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The airy moon points to a fairly constructive day, but a couple of lesser aspects need to be borne in mind when it comes to communications. Incoming information may well catch you off-guard, but it is possible that in amid the confusion is a very valuable message in romance! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 25, 33, 37, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where your patience-levels may well fluctuate. It might not be wise to make immediate answers or results your main target. Instead it may well help to differentiate between reasonable expectations and unreasonable ones. It’s definitely a useful strategy to count to ten! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 12, 22, 38, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The moon will give you plenty of oomph, but a few selfish inclinations may well be a part of the deal. While others may not pass comment today, they will most likely notice and quite possibly store certain comments away for another day! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 24, 29, 32, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Money matters could improve, but it’s equally possible that tomorrow could see a financial dip. Wait for a couple of days to get a more accurate picture of your overall cash balance. Use the afternoon to make general improvements; not just in your finances, but on the work front too! Today’s Numbers: 4, 18, 23, 36, 42, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Unreliable influences will dominate the day, while the evening’s vibes will be a little calmer. That said; you’ll be at your most capable and efficient during the day. A strong sense of timing and knowing when to act/speak may well be an invaluable asset during the later hours! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 25, 38, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 While you may baulk at the thought of innovative and/or untested approaches, for today it could be in your best interests to try something new. If you find that you’re dismissing a suggestion without thinking it through, do reconsider, especially if all you need to do is at least hear someone out! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 18, 32, 36, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 If today needs to be productive, then your best strategy is to schedule the complicated and challenging tasks for earlier in the day, while any boring, repetitive things that may have been postponed could be tackled later. Romance is far more favorably aspected in the PM hours though! Today’s Numbers: 7, 17, 26, 32, 35, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Sometimes you work best when the odds are slightly stacked against you. This is likely to be one of those days. There may be a minor or subtle confidence boost helping you deal with a past or recent matter, or there could be an offer of assistance. It may be best not to question the rather odd luck! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 21, 30, 41, 45

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Matthew O”Leary, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Matt O”Leary, Della Reese, Merv Griffin, Sylvester Stallone, Janet Leigh, George W. Bush

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Charlie Sheen may find it difficult to use his catch-phrase ‘Winning’ after his recent announcement that he has some serious health issues to face. However, the planets also indicate that this may mark a valuable turning point in Charlie’s life!