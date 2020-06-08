These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Courage is the price that Love exacts for granting peace. — Amelia Earhart

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Though a tree grows so high, the falling leaves return to the root. — Malay Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

You think you lost your horse? Who knows, he may bring a whole herd back to you someday.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a creative or artistic note: maybe hidden talents get discovered! September is a very cozy month, while November may require a more flexible approach. Keep your feet on the ground in December; the desire for adventure may need to be kept in check. Promotions and work or school based rewards are favorably aspected in January, while work or school could become a little mundane in March. Something piques your interest in April, while the month of May could be a let down when it comes to romance. A relationship will require patience on your part in June, but July sees confusion developing over someone on the horizon!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You are likely to bite off more than you can chew yourself today, as the demands of the day pile up. Just remember that you can’t please everyone and if you find you’re struggling to keep everyone satisfied then don’t be afraid to ask for a little help from a close friend! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 22, 30, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You could find that you have difficulty in expressing your feelings today, although the influences of Mercury will lessen those difficulties. Avoid emotional or overly heavy discussions: an afternoon in the mall shopping for a glamorous outfit will be an ideal way to spend the day! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 35, 41, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Hold onto your cash and steer clear of the mall today. Your finances aren’t looking strong enough to support a spending spree. Today may be a good day to sit down and cast a critical eye on your spending habits; you’ll be surprised at just how much you can save if you’re sensible! Today’s Numbers: 4, 8, 17, 22, 38, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You’ve not had the most dynamic and satisfying week and today, unfortunately, is likely to present some minor problems in terms of communications. It is possible that someone isn’t letting you into a secret or being fully honest; bide your time till this evening, when things become a little clearer! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 24, 31, 35, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The minor Mars/Pluto aspect seems to be throwing a slight shadow over romantic developments again! However, this time it could be that someone wants more from you than you’re prepared to give. Ask yourself: are they being reasonable? Ask yourself: are you being reasonable? Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 25, 29, 33, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 As with a couple of other signs the evening will be a vast improvement on the day. You’re likely to be in a very sociable mood, thanks to the moon, but it is possible that someone close to you needs some space. Try and take the hint today, Libra, and you’ll find the evening has much to offer! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 20, 32, 40, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The scattering of less than helpful aspects suggests a scattered kind of day where nothing really gets off the ground. Be proactive; invite friends over or spend some time with your family in the evening, and use the daytime to get those tiresome chores or errands out of the way! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 23, 26, 35, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It might be wise to keep romance on the back-burner for another day, if possible. The moon doesn’t bode well for cozy or tender moments; it might even be that you’re considered a little aloof today. If there’s something on your mind then give yourself some space to work it through! Today’s Numbers: 9, 19, 21, 33, 36, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s not likely to be one of the best days; you’ll be happy to answer a call for help, but is the person who wants the help willing or ready to listen to your views? If they’re not, then don’t push it, because there will be no point. Just know when to call it a day, today! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 34, 41, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Don’t be too surprised if your great plans for the day become a little unstuck; the pesky Venus/Mercury aspect will disappear this evening, but not before it’s caused a few minor stresses. Give a family member the space to get something off their chest; chances are they have a point today! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 16, 25, 37, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It might be best if you avoid the mall today, the planets suggest that while you may feel the need to revamp your image it is possible that your proposed changes won’t be met with approval from your nearest and dearest. The moon will make you a little too experimental today! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 27, 32, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Today’s planets are clear as a bell: stick with the tried and trusted and save the adventurous spirit for another day. Today’s emphasis is likely to be on friendships and leisure, so if you stick to the rules and be sensible you should end the weekend on a pleasant note! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 26, 34, 39, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Michelle Yeoh, Robert Mitchum, Andy Warhol, Lucille Ball, Stepfanie Kramer, Geri Halliwell, David Robinson, Jeremy Ratchford

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

