TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

If you don’t hear opportunity knocking, find another door. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Just as tall trees are known by their shadows, so are good men known by their enemies. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Those who seek harmony know how to find it.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a need for some involved heart to hearts with someone close to you, but the misunderstanding is likely to be yours! You’ll tend to be in a fretful mood as Mercury moves back and forth, but when Venus strengthens her influence you’ll find that your spirits and your expectations soar, which will ensure a lively, busy summer. By the fall you’ll be pleasantly surprised with some positive developments at work or school, and delighted with the way romance starts panning out, but the winter looks set to offer some very busy moments. Plan your vacation carefully because you won’t have a great deal of spare time!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You may need to accept that it is just one of those days where communications will be rather hit and miss, thanks to the slightly terse vibe. While you’re likely to go into overdrive when it comes to support, assistance and advice, it is a day to plod through slowly but surely. Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 32, 41, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You’ll either feel obliged to make up for lost time or you’ll feel that you can’t possibly put anything on hold. By the same token; rushing through a particular matter is inadvisable. Remove some of the pressure by rethinking your immediate targets. Avoid unrelated distractions and take your time! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 28, 33, 35, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A clash of plans might make you feel as though someone else is being a little inconsiderate. While the rather fraught undercurrent suggests that you may end up feeling a little pressured, you will have a certain amount of immunity from it. Do avoid decisions related to cash matters though! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 22, 27, 38, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Heavy Pluto/sun mix could misrepresent what will be a minor issue, or a tendency to overly worry will make things seem worse than they are. If someone appears to overstep the mark, count to ten before you react. In a similar vein; involved dialogue may not help much if you can’t meet someone halfway! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 12, 20, 36, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 This is a day where any previous lapses in material and/or work-related responsibilities are likely to catch up with you. Your best strategy will be to meet iffy news head on, with a view to correcting whatever has gone off-course. That said; a separate head-versus-heart choice may require a little more time! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 19, 22, 37, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The planets suggest that you may be looking to avoid or delay a work/career issue that may come to your attention. Don’t give up on it, because the incisive vibe will be fairly diagnostic. If you can calibrate a problem into a constructive course of action, you could make some useful improvements! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 21, 28, 33, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Despite the highly insightful undercurrent, it may be more difficult than usual to finding comfortable middle ground with a possibly distant or unapproachable figure. Do bear in mind that you may not be able to secure a perfect result according to this other person’s rather high standards! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 34, 42, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There is a rather persistent vibe about when it comes to career matters. You’ll certainly have the capacity to say the right thing at the right time on the work front. However, this skill may desert you somewhat when it comes to emotional matters. To avoid this, be the one to take the first step! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 21, 30, 38, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a slightly fretful vibe about. There’s also an element of misguidance too, since you could over-invest your energies into a redundant situation, whilst neglecting something that does need your attention. If you can focus in on the positive you’ll have a much stronger voice with regard to an ongoing matter! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 17, 26, 32, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 An impression of a static vibe is likely to be a false one. Being more proactive is the way to go. There may be something lingering from yesterday that needs addressing. Alternatively, it could be that you’ll let an opportunity slip by. Either way, this could be related to a recent development! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 22, 26, 35, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a slight tendency to overdo it, especially when it comes to material and/or financial matters. An inclination to attach too much importance to appearances and image may have you overlooking more important factors. It’s not a day to be fooled by outward appearances! Today’s Numbers: 1, 12, 28, 33, 42, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You may well find the general vibes, whilst being quite insightful, aren’t actually helpful for an emotional issue or matter. Let things slow down a little so you can hear what is being said. A reversed decision may not be good news, but there will still be something you can work with! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 19, 27, 33, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Warren Oates, Shane Filan, Shirley Knight, Jamie Elman, Edie Falco, Huey Lewis, Marc Cohn, P.T. Barnum, Katherine Helmond, Julie Nixon Eisenhower

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Ariel Winter has shown that she has a sense of humor off screen as well as when she is front of the camera by her reaction to a photo-shopped image of her that has since gone viral. The planets also tell us that her humor will stand her in good stead for a new exciting role!