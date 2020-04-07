These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Character is doing what is right when no one is looking. — J.C. Watts

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Judge not the horse by his saddle. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Constancy of purpose achieves the impossible.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a welcome surge in your cash flow. Stick with the tried and trusted when it comes to big ideas in order to solve a work or school problem. July is the month where you can afford to be creative. Don’t be too harsh or critical if someone close confides in you in October, but December is the month where you might need to be quite clear about what you expect and don’t expect! January is likely to be a flirty month, but romantic matters in February might require some give and take. March is a fabulous month, with travel very well aspected, but don’t turn your back on a fabulous opportunity at this time. The start of the year could bring in confusing feelings over someone close, but by September you’ll know exactly where you stand with this person!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where you may give in to a slightly emotional vibe, by trying to please others. This could extend into a level of extravagance in a way that could lead to minor concerns later in the week. It may be a very good idea to set strict limits from budgets to schedules from the start! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The new moon highlights relationships, but do bear in mind that a highly emotional vibe earlier in the day could cause a minor conflict over very little. If you do get it wrong, then a nice gesture may be in order. Specifically: someone else may need to have more of a say and/or more input! Today’s Numbers: 4, 8, 13, 26, 35, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Incoming news may hint at changes, but on a day where you’re not quite ready to respond in the way that you should. In addition; sensitivity levels may be fairly unpredictable. It may help to resist the temptation to look backwards instead of forwards, particularly when it comes to something forgotten! Today’s Numbers: 1, 19, 24, 28, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to a highly emotional undercurrent you may well be a little unreceptive to romantic gestures. Singles in particular could miss subtle signs of someone’s interest. Whether you’re single or attached, it may be quite difficult to recapture the mood if you’re a little too distant! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 35, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Change is in the air, but possibly on a day where all you can do is store it for now. Something you glean could change your attitude when it comes to a particular person or specific event. It’s certainly a day to pay attention, since incoming information is likely to bubble up at some point! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 19, 24, 36, 40

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The incisive vibes may bring a little intensity to the day, but there are definite advantages. You’ll be more receptive to the sensitive undercurrent and therefore you’ll be far more able to reverse a verbal blunder, should it occur. The main downside to this is a tendency to assume a little too much before it’s been agreed! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 23, 32, 38, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It may not be a wildly fun day, but it could be a very warm day, if you can overcome a tendency to be a little unpredictable with others. That said; it may not be the best idea to leave someone hanging on indefinitely for an answer or response, particularly if it is work- related! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 17, 28, 33, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s certainly a day where emotions will overrule logic. You may well receive news that you have been waiting for. Alternatively; an ongoing plan may reach the next stage. However; all that said; you may not actually be as objective as you think. Your expectations may require a slight tweak! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 26, 35, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Communications have the capacity to be muddled and unclear, so be careful what you say and how you approach what you may hear. While you may feel tempted to react bluntly, bear in mind that an entirely separate matter could be the root cause of your low-level dissatisfaction! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 28, 31, 38, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Communications are likely to slightly awry, and unusually for a down- to-earth type, you’re likely to be in a rather intense mood. There’s definitely the capacity to solidify relationships in general. Don’t be surprised if someone close turns to you for comfort, but they may not be ready to hear practical suggestions yet! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 26, 33, 37, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a direct and unmistakable choice between sensible actions and over-the-top-responses today. There’s a possible moment of confusion in a verbal exchange, which should ease after tomorrow, so do avoid making a rash decision that you might regret at a later date! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 23, 38, 42, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The emotional undertones of the new moon may well actually assist good decisions. There is one minor note of caution: don’t let the lack of immediate results put you off from taking the plunge. As with several other signs; it’ll be a good strategy to listen to what is being said! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 33, 38, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Ann Landers, Abigail Van Buren, George Steinbrenner, Eva Marie Saint, Andrea Gabriel, Geraldo Rivera, Dear Abby, Neil Simon, Louis Armstrong

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

There have many comments about Taylor Swift’s approach to dating and whether her latest entanglement is a genuine romance or a conscious media friendly decision. The planets tell us that the relationship is actually genuine!