We are the echo of the future. — W. S. Merwin

There is no wise response to a foolish remark. — Rumanian Proverb

If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a need to adjust your pace slightly, as a possible change of career or new training opportunities distract you from your personal relationships; a little bit of balance will be what’s needed. August will be an intense month of ups and downs, but don’t be too discouraged by seemingly negative things – think silver linings! October suggests a new interest could lead to other things, while November might become quite hectic, thanks to work or school. However, the New Year is likely to introduce an ultimately positive phase into your life. The spring will give you some food for thought, possibly encouraging you to either take a different path, while the summer looks more focused on recreation and vacations!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A more industrious vibe could apply the pressure, since there is likely to be a definite call for quality on the work front for the next couple of days. It’s also possible that an unexpected deadline may come into play. There are days when it’s good to take a stand, but this isn’t likely to be one of them! Today’s Numbers: 3, 4, 12, 23, 32, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A couple of minor aspects could make for a testing day. Perhaps there’s a feeling of being pushed in the wrong direction. What you perceive to be a general lack of cooperation could be down to a simple miscommunication and you may just need to accept that sometimes these basic errors happen! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 26, 34, 41, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Recent complications should ease into a more a leisurely day. However, while the current influences may seem quite tame, there is a note of caution. It’s not a great day to negotiate or strike up new agreements. A marginally timid undercurrent suggests that you’ll possibly lose out! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 33, 38, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a possibility of a small setback or minor disappointment at some point during the day. This could be connected to something discovered recently. The rather wary undercurrent suggests that you may just need to let go of something that is either redundant or at a standstill! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 27, 38, 41, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Today has the capacity to offer some useful opportunities within a more contained vibe. If there is a chance to boost your income, then take it, but only if there is no risk and/or anxiety involved. The same applies if a temporary role of responsibility becomes available on the work front! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 22, 34, 38, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You’re likely to be in a very decisive, firm mood; you’ll know exactly what you want to do and how to do it, but you might do well to mellow a little. Don’t rely solely on overly inflexible methods and approaches, especially if you’re not entirely sure what the result will be, since this could turn out to be a non-starter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 25, 28, 32, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The overall vibe won’t be a bad one, but you may end up trying to accommodate too many opinions. Avoid the temptation to sidestep any looming deadlines too, since the industrious vibe won’t be able to support unfeasible targets. It’s also a day to perhaps be a little more decisive and a little less reliant on others! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 22, 26, 35, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day to perhaps expect the unexpected. Plan ahead. Work-related issues could creep in and dampen the mood somewhat. It’s possible that one outstanding niggle may resurface; if so, avoid overreacting. In addition, a seemingly unconnected discovery could materialize! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 26, 31, 34, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A supportive vibe is likely to be temporary. Make the most of them by aiming for short-term targets and don’t dither over any straightforward choices. Don’t let things drag on, since tomorrow may well bring minor but time-consuming glitches into your relationship zone! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 15, 29, 31, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Minor communication problems may cause some minor tensions. Be careful what you say, since there is a chance that you’ll seem to be a little intractable. It’s certainly not the best day to retract an old promise. By the same token; don’t lock yourself into an awkward situation! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 22, 26, 35, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A brisker vibe may see you accepting surface impressions and not paying enough attention to what may be underneath, while a cautious undercurrent could deter you from asking he right questions. You might need to err on the side of caution when it comes to guarantees and promises! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 24, 32, 39, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where a constructive vibe may well open up the communication lines, although you may have to take on board something not to your liking. If you can resist a slight tendency to argue, then the long term effect of an exchange is more likely to be beneficial! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 19, 23, 36, 42

Famous people born on your birthday include: Cole and Dylan Sprouse, Roger Clemens, Helen Thomas, Jeff Gordon, Richard Belzer, Tina Cole, Billy Bob Thornton

Ariel Winter has been out on the town lately a lot and has been making sure that she gets plenty of media attention when she is out there. The planets indicate that Ariel is getting ready to make a bid for a new exciting role!