Spirit is the real and eternal; matter is the unreal and temporal. — Mary Baker Eddy

Spread the table and contention will cease. — English Proverb

A dog won’t forsake his master because of his poverty; a son never deserts his mother for her homely appearance.

Happy Birthday! This is going to be a very eventful year with some real surprises thrown in along the way. As the next year begins you may well think that the main focus is going to be your career or school work. However, as the year progresses you will be swept away by a major romantic interest! Things are likely to be somewhat up and down and you will have to work hard to make this relationship succeed. Keep at it though and you will be really glad that you did. Towards the end of the year all sorts of different aspects of your life will start to come together with a surprising feeling of predestination and even destiny!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It could feel as though the current planetary activity is beginning to converge on one particular matter. There may be an additional feeling of pressure to get it resolved. That said; it may not be a good idea to resort to impulsive decisions. It’s perhaps a question of generating the right level of dedication! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 23, 26, 32, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a good day if you can strike the right balance between two more- or-less separate matters, but only if you can shake off a rather subtle influence that could make you a little judgmental. A possible eye- opening moment or verbal exchange may define a discreet turning point! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 36, 41, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Planetary shifts are likely to encourage a marginally inflexible approach. It could be that you decide you’re in the mood to follow your own wishes, regardless of the opinions of others. A highly subtle shift in your expectations with regard to a very minor letdown may be the root cause of this slight gulf! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 18, 24, 33, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Even though it’s the weekend, a reoccurring issue, possibly related to a work-based dilemma, could resurface again. You may not have the objectivity required to see what needs doing. With that in mind, don’t allow emotions or personal feelings to dictate a practical decision! Today’s Numbers: 6, 9, 14, 21, 34, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A subtle communication gap may develop early on and it may be hard to bridge, especially when it comes to personal matters. Planetary changes suggest that your expectations may need to be adjusted a little. As an aside; there’s likely to be a good reason for a slight disappointment! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 25, 32, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 If yesterday was a little misleading, then today should prove to be easier, thanks to a more supportive and reliable vibe. That said; don’t assume that everything will slot effortlessly into place, especially when it comes to an incomplete matter. It will be possible to secure full agreements but they may take time! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 15, 21, 36, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s perhaps not the best day for new ventures, since your approach and/or response to a specific development could be unusually restricted and/or influenced in a less than helpful way by a recent or past matter. It’s perhaps a better day to commit your time to the less visible but necessary background work! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 17, 24, 32, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The general vibe may continue to be a trace unreliable, but there is scope for definite improvements in your general relationships. There’s agreement and mutual understanding in the air too. All that said; from out of nowhere may spring a completely unexpected twist in romantic matters! Today’s Numbers: 4, 7, 13, 23, 36, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A rather obstinate approach on your part could create minor tensions with others rather than ease them. You may need to guard against being slightly too critical, even accidentally. The skill to say exactly the right thing at the right time is something that may not come effortlessly! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 25, 29, 32, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 In some ways it’ll be an easier day when it comes to objective matters. However; when it comes to dealing with others, you may find that you need to make amends for a recent and possibly thoughtless exchange. In addition, there’s a slight propensity to hold your cards close to your chest! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 16, 21, 34, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Imminent planetary shifts indicate that incoming news regarding a joint matter or ongoing obligation may well be incomplete. It’s really not a good day to be too blasé about it. Even though the vibe may feel a little staid, it’ll still be best to steer clear of lackluster solutions and half measures too! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 22, 28, 32, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day where you’re more likely to revisit old ground for no discernible reason. That said; clearing the air may well bring a subtle advantage, if you go the right way about it. A strong Mercury/moon mix is likely to offer a little guidance when it comes to minor relationship matters! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 21, 33, 43, 49

Famous people born on your birthday include: Bradley Hargreaves, Delta Burke, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Paul Anka, Lisa Kudrow, Tom Green, Hilary Swank

Tom Hiddleston is currently filming the next instalment in the Thor story and although it may not be the most popular of Marvel’s superhero movies, Tom will be very happy with the outcome!