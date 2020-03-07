These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Man – despite his artistic pretensions, his sophistication, and his many accomplishments – owes his existence to a six-inch layer of topsoil and the fact that it rains. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

It is not enough to aim, you must hit. — Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Do not employ handsome servants.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a cash boost, which will be spent before you’ve even got it! Home matters prevail in September; an event or occasion may require your contribution. Planetary clashes in October suggest you might have to wait a little longer for results or an answer, but November will be a productive month. December will be a mixed bag: romance needs work, but a secret admirer might create a bit of a stir. Draw up a budget after the New Year, but don’t get too fixated on cash matters in February. A work or school-related trip looks likely in March, but you should be able to enjoy a thorough break in April, while May will sizzle with possibilities!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Although today’s planets should be reasonably supportive, there’s a subtle theme of ongoing and/or unresolved matters. Something you hear may well hint towards one or two glitches or blips in a recent matter or agreement. What may help is sticking to the facts! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 17, 22, 34, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day to perhaps walk a metaphorical tightrope when it comes to a minor letdown. If you find you have to delay or postpone something, then it may be best to deliver very clear reasons why. If you try and talk your way out of ongoing commitments, it may be negatively interpreted by those around you! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 13, 28, 32, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 An exacting vibe is likely to impose higher standards in several key areas of your life. It’s a day where you may develop slight intolerance, especially when it comes to other people’s blunders. You don’t have to lower your expectations, but you do need to be realistic! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 30, 37, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A slightly fretful vibe will act much like a safety net. There’s a definite sense of progress to be made with a work-based relationship Incoming information may well change your mind about a particular issue, but don’t make any snap decisions: give yourself some room to back-track if necessary! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 23, 28, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The end of the working week offers one of those days where you could forge ahead. Being levelheaded will help to secure a result with regard to a delicate scenario. That said; watch out for being too casual or blasé, since you may not have the vigor required to tackle something a little more involved! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 26, 33, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day to negotiate the prickly vibe with a little tact, since encounters with rather opinionated types may grate more than usual. Additionally, there’s a possible clash of wills and while you may assume you’re in the right, it may not hurt to meet someone halfway, particularly when it comes to the work/career front! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 21, 24, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Even though the vibe might feel crisp and efficient, you might be wise to have little safety nets in place, since it’s possible that a single- minded approach on a matter could lead you in the wrong direction. In addition; a minor retraction or reversal could require some quick thinking on your part! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 24, 27, 32, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s more a day to slow the pace and quietly note small developments A marginally pushy vibe is likely to obscure your vision a little and you may be inclined to dismiss a piece of excellent advice or some useful guidance. Reserve taking any action for the time being! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 22, 26, 35, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 While it’s a day where you will be able to deal with any practical challenges facing you, you may need to take greater care when it comes to emotional exchanges and dialogue. Otherwise, the fretful Saturn/moon mix could have you misjudging what should be a temporary problem! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 28, 31, 37, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Fretful lunar mixes are likely to slow down progress and throw up minor obstacles on a day where you may not be that attentive to detail. A part of the problem may well be an inability to relinquish control and delegate. You may need to resist paying too much attention to trivial details! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 21, 34, 39, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 What may appear like some good news on one specific front may well need a second glance. There’s the possibility of a minor break, although this may well develop into something that will require more commitment on your part. It’s certainly a day to make a fully-informed decision, not a snap one! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 27, 33, 36, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A slightly reserved vibe may well move in for the day. It may be that you know exactly how the day should pan out, but can’t put certain plans into action just yet. It may be a good idea to be a little more selective when it comes to a subtle either/or choice. Hold back when it comes to incoming news too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 35, 46

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Thomas Gibson, Ken Russell, Tom Stoppard, Tom Cruise, Pete Fountain, Montel Williams

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Amber Heard is still challenging the financial offer related to her split from Johnny Depp, but the planets suggest she may have been wiser to settle early on!