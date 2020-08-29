These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I have learned silence from the talkative, tolerance from the intolerant, and kindness from the unkind, yet, I’m ungrateful to those teachers. — Kahlil Gibran

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

When the blind man carries the lame man, both go forward. — Swedish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Enough shovels of earth: a mountain. Enough pails of water: a river.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with some personal changes: maybe you’ll crave a little more glamour, in which case consider an image change, a makeover, or a new hairstyle. The focus on the material shifts slightly in the fall, when planetary transits switch from cash to career. There are likely to be some big decisions in October. After then you’ll be far more dynamic and ambitious, although you’ll need to take care that you don’t dominate people too much in your climb to the top. An authority figure of some kind will be very useful at this time. Romance will be very light-hearted throughout the spring, but when spring turns to summer then your thoughts are likely to turn to cash related matters. A sound business sense around July will be very advantageous indeed!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It is quite likely to be one of those walking-through-treacle days, where nothing really takes off or gets going, thanks to pesky lunar influences. A friend in need of your time and advice may add to the pressure, but do try and fit them into your schedule, however hectic! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 27, 32, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If you get some bad news regarding your finances don’t worry. The aspect disrupting your cash situation will disappear early on, which means that the bad news will either be counterbalanced with good news, or after a rethink, won’t seem so bad after all. Just hang in there! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 25, 38, 42, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You’re likely to enjoy a much calmer day and there may even be a little good fortune later on in the afternoon. However, there is a slight propensity to attach too much importance to something that doesn’t really warrant it: the planets suggest this may revolve around a material or practical development! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 19, 27, 33, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 As unexciting as it sounds, you might find the need to overhaul your finances. However, thanks to a couple of analytical influences you are likely to spot and then rectify any potential problems or errors. You may even find some new ways to increase your wealth! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 18, 21, 30, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Chilly influences in the morning will be brief, but they’ll hang around for just long enough to create some slight tension. It’s possible that in order to get your own way you won’t be above manipulating the situation a little. As a result you could act in a thoughtless way. It will be noted! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 28, 33, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It is likely to be one of those mixed days, with personal relationships and friendships going extremely well, but with a practical responsibility taking its toll. Don’t be afraid of asking your friends for a little help if you find you get a little overloaded with chores; they’ll be only too happy to help! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 14, 26, 35, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Prickly lunar influences in the morning indicate a possible minor disagreement, most likely from someone you usually regard as a source of support and comfort. Don’t be alarmed; this will right itself by the evening without too much intervention. Don’t let others add their two cents! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 16, 21, 30, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The earlier part of the day will exert a few distracting vibes. It’s possible that you’ll be quite happy to assist others and be generous with your time. However, there may be a more subtle force at work here: it’s possible that you’ll be helping others in order to avoid something you been putting off! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 26, 33, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Incoming information may have an up-side and a down-side. It may even indicate an opportunity revolving around a long-term project or goal and it’s possible that a prolonged period of activity will be linked to career matters. You will need to weigh up your options carefully on this one! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 25, 28, 32, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The day may seem to start in a slow and lumbering way, but any planetary obstructions will lift pretty quickly. That said; if you feel that it is one step forward, one step back, then maybe you just need to look at things with a more positive eye. Think up new strategies and methods rather than trying to make old ones work! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 29, 33, 37, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There may be a rather subtle emphasis on incoming information; you may feel motivated to get to the crux of a particular matter, but you’ll have a tendency to hear what you want to hear. Do take care to listen to what is being said; being a little too dismissive could lead to minor and easily avoidable errors! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 36, 40, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You’ll know exactly what you want, and you’ll know just what to say to achieve it, but there’s a tendency to ignore the people around you, which will be strongest during the morning. You might come across as aloof or unfriendly; if so, it may be a hard impression to reverse! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 26, 34, 37, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Lauren Collins, Shelby Slater, Jeff Licon, Dante Basco, Carla Gugino, Michael Jackson, Rebecca De Mornay, Robin Leach, Elliot Gould

